Officials to update Alaska election results on Tuesday
Alaska election officials plan to publish another update to the state’s unofficial election results late Tuesday afternoon. Last Thursday, they finished tallying first place votes from regular ballots cast in person on Election Day. The 217,835 ballots counted so far also include some early vote and absentee ballots. That...
After leading Alaska Health Department, Adam Crum named state’s revenue commissioner
Adam Crum, former head of Alaska’s Department of Health, will be taking over the Department of Revenue. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the move in a statement on Monday. Along with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Crum has been one of the main faces delivering health and safety updates to Alaskans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dunleavy described him as a “skilled and dedicated public servant,” in a statement. Previous revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney retired on Sep. 9. Acting commissioner Deven Mitchell has headed the department since Mahoney’s departure.
Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
Most Alaska students are not proficient in reading and math, state test scores show
More than half of Alaska students tested below grade level in reading and math this spring. That’s according to Alaska System of Academic Readiness scores released by the state department of education Thursday. Seventy percent of third through ninth graders were not proficient in English, while 77% were not...
Predator reduction efforts have not increased moose harvests, study says
A new scientific paper looks at predator reduction efforts in a large area of the Interior and South-Central Alaska and finds they have not increased hunter moose harvest over several decades. The recently published research looked for longterm correlation between predator control and moose harvest in Game Management Unit 13....
Gigantic Grizzly Turns a Tree Into Mulch After Using It for a Back Scratcher
Gigantic Grizzly Turns a Tree Into Mulch After Using It for a Back Scratcher. Filmed on the border of Lake Clark National Park in Alaska, this short clip is a close-up view of a huge grizzly bear scratching up against a tree. The tree stands up quite well but loses a few of its smaller branches in the encounter! We learn that this grizzly has just had a fight with another bear and, according to the video notes, he is marking his territory and displaying his dominance by rubbing up against this tree.
