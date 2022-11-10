Montgomery County votes to accept more than 1,200 segregated mail-in ballots

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new outstanding ballot totals announced by Bucks County early Thursday evening.

More than 1,200 votes from four Montgomery County communities could be included in final election results after county officials voted to accept them though they include a handful of improperly delivered ballots.

Montgomery County Commissioners, who act as the Board of Elections, voted Thursday along party lines to accept the 1,275 drop box ballots sequestered after voters submitted more than one ballot without proper paperwork.

Those ballots accounted for nearly 30% of the 4,331 mail-in and absentee ballots pending evaluation in Montgomery County and they will be canvassed and added to unofficial vote totals Thursday, county spokeswoman Kelly Cofrancisco said.

Another 2,606 outstanding absentee and mail-in ballots remain uncounted out of more than 115,000 returned, officials said.

Bucks County has 1,735 segregated mail-in and absentee ballots with one or more identifiable issues, according to a news release Thursday evening. A decision on whether flagged ballots will be added to results is expected when the Board of Elections meets on Tuesday.

Those segregated ballots account for about 30% of the 5,500 remaining outstanding ballots in the midterm race.

The rest are more than 3,100 provisional ballots cast at polling places, according to the county. Up to 653 overseas civilian, federal and military ballots also remain to be counted. As of Thursday, 420 ballots had been returned and the deadline to receive the rest is close of business on Nov. 15.

Since mail-in ballots tend to favor Democrats, the outcome of the uncounted ballots are considered a critical factor in three tight local state House races, which could flip legislative control from Republicans to Democrats.

The additional mail-in votes had an immediate impact Thursday in Montgomery County's race for the 151st House District with incumbent Republican Todd Stephens seeing his 26 vote lead narrow to 14 against Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato.

In Bucks County, only two votes separate Democrat Mark Moffa from Republican Joe Hogan in the House 142nd District race and Democrat Brian Munroe is 406 votes ahead of GOP incumbent Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to updated unofficial election results.

On Thursday the Associated Press deemed Munroe as the 144th District winner, though Bucks County Republican Committee Chairwoman Pat Poprik has said no GOP candidates will concede until after all outstanding votes are counted.

In the 142nd District, Bucks County officials estimate there are approximately 156 segregated mail-in or absentee ballots, 275 provisional ballots and 32 military and overseas ballots.

Since the 2020 election, Montgomery and Bucks County have used surveillance cameras to monitor secure drop boxes where voters can deposit mail-in ballots, as the law requires.

For the last two years, Bucks County Board of Election workers also have manned the county’s 11 ballot drop boxes for primary and general elections. The outreach workers also educate voters about proper ballot procedures, such as required signatures and dates.

Montgomery County also used temporary workers to monitor its 12 mail-in ballot drop boxes in the general elections for 2020 and 2022 as part of its voter outreach and education efforts. This year the drop boxes were open between Oct. 29 and Election Day.

Senior Assistant County Solicitor John Marlatt confirmed there is no mechanism for identifying invalid ballots mixed with valid ballots in drop boxes.

Marlatt recommended accepting for canvassing all the votes that had been held from flagged ballot boxes, citing court opinions that have held that Election Codes should be interpreted liberally in favor of the right to vote.

He added that all the sequestered ballots would still need to meet all other criteria such as including proper signature and dates, which are reviewed during the routine canvassing process, to be included in the final vote totals.

Most cases involved someone improperly submitting a second ballot for a spouse, Marlatt said. At least one person submitted more than one ballot after staff warned against it.

According to written incidents reports between Oct. 29 and Sunday:

One extra ballot was deposited at a box in Skippack Township on Oct. 29.

One extra ballot was deposited at a box in Cheltenham on Oct. 29.

One extra ballot was deposited at a box in Willow Grove on Oct. 31.

One extra ballot was deposited at a box in Royersford on Nov. 3

One extra ballot was deposited at a box in Skippack on Nov. 5.

Two to three extra ballots were deposited at a box in Royersford on Nov. 6

Pennsylvania election rules allow voters to only drop off their mail-in ballots. Special paperwork is required to drop off the ballot for someone who is physically unable to get to a secure drop box. The paperwork is presented to the workers manning the box.

“The choice before the board now is whether to allow a small number of improperly delivered ballots to be counted along with more than 1200 valid ballots or to disenfranchise those voters for purposes of preventing these unidentifiable ballots from the final tally of the election,” Marlatt said.

Commissioner Vice Chairman Kenneth Lawrence Jr., who voted to accept the ballots, said he believes many citizens are still unaware of the rules.

“I’m certainly not going to throw out more than 1200 votes over six delivered by a spouse,” Lawrence said.

Chairwoman Dr. Valerie Arkoosh added that the small number of invalid ballots shows that county staff did an “incredible job” at educating voters.

“With six to nine ballots to disenfranchise well over 1200 people is not an action I support,” she added.

Minority commissioner Joe Gale cast the lone vote against counting the segregated ballots calling it a “protest vote.”

“The root of this problem is the election law in Pennsylvania,” Gale said. “I urge the Pa legislature to fix it.”

Gale added that he’d like to see Montgomery County take steps in future elections to immediately segregate ballots in cases where staff is unable to stop people from submitting more than one ballot.

In those cases, Gale suggested ballot boxes should be locked until impacted ballots can be segregated to reduce the number of co-mingled valid and invalid ballots

Bucks County already has a procedure in place for those situations, Bucks County spokesman James O’Malley said. Election employees temporarily lock the drop box until it can be emptied and the ballots segregated,

The county sees a couple incidents every election where someone is caught dropping more than one ballot into a box, but it is rare, O’Malley said.

“I’ve seen many people get turned away for trying to drop off more than one without a designated agent form,” he added.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Montgomery County votes to accept more than 1,200 segregated mail-in ballots