Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race
Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Arizona precincts with voting problems were not overwhelmingly Republican
PHOENIX - The voting locations that experienced problems on Election Day in Maricopa County, home to more than half of Arizona's voters, do not skew overwhelmingly Republican, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The finding undercuts claims by some Republicans - most notably Kari Lake, the GOP nominee...
California election results: Democrats 'need a miracle' to win House
For Democrats to win control the House, they're going to need almost all of the competitive California races to break in their direction.
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in...
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
'The weirdest election I've ever been a part of': How the GOP almost blew the House
Abortion and primary trouble were among the factors that pushed back historical trends and Biden's approval ratings.
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
The Group That’s Changing the Abortion Rights Playbook — and Winning Big
Families United for Freedom is pulling abortion rights out of the traditional left-versus-right frame. On Election Day, that theory won big.
Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed...
Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators.
