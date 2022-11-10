Read full article on original website
Democrats lose big? Pelosi doesn't want to talk about it
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) deflected when asked if Democrats losing the House majority would play into her decision on whether to run again.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote Nancy Pelosi a handwritten letter apologizing for his comments on her husband's 'atrocious' attack
Youngkin told Punchbowl News that he "really wanted to express the fact that what happened to Speaker Pelosi's husband was atrocious."
Ocasio-Cortez slams McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ following Paul Pelosi’s attack
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday hit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his silence following an attack carried out on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Fransisco home. “Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House...
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Republican Kevin McCarthy will represent California's 20th Congressional District, ABC News projects
Republican Kevin McCarthy will represent California's 20th Congressional District, ABC News projects.
Paul Pelosi tried to escape from attacker to an elevator equipped with a phone to call 911, San Francisco district attorney said
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced state charges on Monday against David DePape, 42, in connection to the attack on Paul Pelosi.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi Says Decision To Retire Will Be Impacted By Attack Against Husband
U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is still putting together the pieces after her husband was brutally attacked in their home last month. Less than two weeks after the traumatic incident, Pelosi sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss the incident on-camera for the first time. During their conversation, Pelosi was transparent and said that the violent attack will impact her decision to remain in office or retire.
Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Nancy Pelosi Clarifies She's Not Planning to Leave Congress, Only Deciding Whether to Keep Leadership Role
In an appearance on This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, House Speaker Pelosi said she's waiting until every vote is counted to decide if she'll run for House leadership again Nancy Pelosi isn't wishing Washington farewell just yet. The Democratic House speaker, 82, recently told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the life-threatening attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, may affect her decision to retire, sparking confusion about whether she meant resigning her post as Democratic House leader or retiring from Congress altogether. In an interview with This Week's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Pelosi...
Sen. John Cornyn of Texas tries to turn attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband into slam on Biden
Cornyn joined a ghoulish chorus of Republican officials who have joked about the attack or tried to politicize it.
New Jersey Democrat congressman blames Paul Pelosi attack 'on Republican Big Lies'
New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. said in a statement on Friday that Paul Pelosi's attack is the result of "Big Lies from many Republicans."
Vox
The attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband is the culmination of longtime GOP hate-mongering
Friday’s brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco home was overtly political — and a logical endpoint to the decades deeply personal villainization House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has weathered from her political opponents. It’s now clear the speaker was the...
Washington Examiner
Before Democrats blame Republicans for Pelosi attack, we need some answers
Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t feel the need to question what happened inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s San Francisco home last Friday. But now that Democrats have assigned responsibility for David DePape’s brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to MAGA Republicans, this strange incident has become our business. And like any defendant, we are entitled to some answers.
SFGate
Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever
“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
Trump calls Pelosi an ‘animal’ for impeaching him
Former President Trump late Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” for voting to impeach him twice. Trump made the comment at a rally in Dayton, Ohio while criticizing Democrats’ immigration policies and a crime committed by a member of the MS-13 gang, whom he also called an animal.
The GOP has Paul Pelosi’s blood on its hands
It’s been less than a week since a man broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi, assaulting her husband, and already the internet has been set ablaze with a slew of right-wing conspiracy theories and amped-up false claims aimed at mocking and belittling the House speaker, while also casting doubt on what authorities have said about the case.
What Utahns in Congress are saying about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in their San Francisco home. Police arrested David Depape. Utah Republicans in Congress condemned political violence. Here’s what Mitt Romney, Mike Lee, Burgess Owens and John Curtis had to say about it.
POLITICO
Dems won the midterms on Roe. Congress is another story.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) delivered the majority boosted by an abortion-focused campaign message. On the Hill, though, her party is in firewall mode on the issue.
SFGate
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in...
Pelosi's San Francisco home has long-drawn unwanted attention
A pig's head. Graffiti. Dayslong protests. Nancy Pelosi's critics have often gone straight to her house.
SFGate
