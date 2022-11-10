ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
defpen

Rep. Nancy Pelosi Says Decision To Retire Will Be Impacted By Attack Against Husband

U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is still putting together the pieces after her husband was brutally attacked in their home last month. Less than two weeks after the traumatic incident, Pelosi sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss the incident on-camera for the first time. During their conversation, Pelosi was transparent and said that the violent attack will impact her decision to remain in office or retire.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Nancy Pelosi Clarifies She's Not Planning to Leave Congress, Only Deciding Whether to Keep Leadership Role

In an appearance on This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, House Speaker Pelosi said she's waiting until every vote is counted to decide if she'll run for House leadership again Nancy Pelosi isn't wishing Washington farewell just yet. The Democratic House speaker, 82, recently told CNN's Anderson Cooper that the life-threatening attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, may affect her decision to retire, sparking confusion about whether she meant resigning her post as Democratic House leader or retiring from Congress altogether. In an interview with This Week's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Pelosi...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Before Democrats blame Republicans for Pelosi attack, we need some answers

Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t feel the need to question what happened inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s San Francisco home last Friday. But now that Democrats have assigned responsibility for David DePape’s brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to MAGA Republicans, this strange incident has become our business. And like any defendant, we are entitled to some answers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever

“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Trump calls Pelosi an ‘animal’ for impeaching him

Former President Trump late Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” for voting to impeach him twice. Trump made the comment at a rally in Dayton, Ohio while criticizing Democrats’ immigration policies and a crime committed by a member of the MS-13 gang, whom he also called an animal.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

The GOP has Paul Pelosi’s blood on its hands

It’s been less than a week since a man broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi, assaulting her husband, and already the internet has been set ablaze with a slew of right-wing conspiracy theories and amped-up false claims aimed at mocking and belittling the House speaker, while also casting doubt on what authorities have said about the case.
WASHINGTON, CA
SFGate

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

SFGate

