Melissa Joan Hart Denies "Beef" With Lena Dunham
Watch: Melissa Joan Hart Recalls Being FIRED From "Sabrina" Melissa Joan Hart is explaining it all. After rumors circulated that she "has it out" for Lena Dunham, the actress took to Instagram to set the record straight. "So I don't normally pay any attention to the tabloid rumor mill but...
High School Musical Cast Members Reunite in Paris
Watch: Corbin Bleu Talks Meta Return to High School Musical Franchise. This week, several High School Musical alums reunited at the Dream It Convention in Paris. In a photo posted to director Kenny Ortega's Instagram page Nov. 12, female lead Vanessa Hudgens poses with former co-stars Corbin Bleu, Bart Johnson and Lucas Grabe. With the snap, the filmmaker included the hashtag, "#hsmforever."
Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview
Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland. Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making. While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Celebrates at Magical Encanto-Themed 4th Birthday Party
Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" We don't talk about Bruno, but we can talk about how Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia James Union Wade celebrated her fourth birthday at a party that was both fantastical and magical. The theme: Disney's Encanto.
Jennifer Aniston remembers ‘beautiful’ father John after his death aged 89
Jennifer Aniston has remember her father, the actor John Aniston, as “one of the most beautiful humans” after his death at the age of 89.John, best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the American soap Days Of Our Lives, died on November 11.John’s daughter – 53-year-old Hollywood actress Jennifer – confirmed her father’s death in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)Alongside a selection of pictures of herself...
Elle
Blake Lively Showed Rare Look at Maternity Style During Night Out With Friends
On Friday night, actress Blake Lively stepped out with a friend in Manhattan for an evening on the town, showing off a rare maternity look. The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds; she revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in September, wearing a short gold sequined dress that stretched over her baby bump.
Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Dad John Aniston. Jennifer Aniston is honoring the life and legacy of her dad John Aniston. The Days of Our Lives actor passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the Friends alum confirmed. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," Jennifer wrote on Instagram Nov. 14 alongside a series of photos with her dad. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is So Adorable! See Her Sweetest Photos
We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids, but the one girl who has stolen our hearts is Dream Kardashian. Whether she is hanging out with her famous cousins or her dad, Rob Kardashian, Dream is always giggling and having a great time. We love watching her grow up right before our eyes!
Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family
Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
Rihanna Snuggles Up To A$AP Rocky On Romantic Date Night After Savage X Fenty Show: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 34, enjoyed a romantic date night out in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The famous duo dined at a European-inspired restaurant called Issima, before they were pictured at an ice cream shop, where they cozied up to one another as they indulged in the delicious dessert. RiRi and A$AP sat next to each other on a small chair and ate their ice cream out of a small pink cup. They looked so in love and seemed to be enjoying the night out for themselves, which is rare these days since they welcomed their first child together, a son, in May.
See Jason Momoa’s “Baby Girl” Lola Teach Him a Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine
Watch: Jason Momoa's Daughter Teaches Him Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine. Jason Momoa is no fish out of water when it comes to dancing. Case in point: The actor had no problems keeping up with his 15-year-old daughter Lola when she created a choreographed dance routine for his upcoming movie, Slumberland. As seen in behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram Nov. 11, Jason and his co-star Marlow Barkley grooved along to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" as Lola coached the pair from the side. Another video showed the trio rehearsing the dance on set in between takes.
Dancing With The Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy's Holiday Picks Win the Mirrorball for Gift Giving
We interviewed Valentin Chmerkovskiy because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are from Val's brands, Dance with Me Dance and Dance & Co.. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Daniel Durant Reveals How Dancing With the Stars Might Change His Career Path
Daniel Durant's dancing shoes are coming with him. The CODA star will compete in the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals Nov. 14, but however things shake out, his newfound love of dance is here to stay. "Dancing with the Stars has changed my life," Durant exclusively told E! News. "I...
EW.com
Yes, that's Lindsay Lohan's sister in Falling for Christmas
Lindsay Lohan kept it in the family this holiday season with her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas. The star's younger sister Aliana Lohan, 28, appears in a few scenes in the holiday rom-com as Bianca, a stylist for the elder Lohan's character, Sierra Belmont. She first pops up in the opening sequence, which sees Belmont and her glam squad entering her suite to prepare her for the day, asking if she'd like to try on a pair of "vegan leather" slacks.
Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
Elle
Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo
I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
Twilight's Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome in California Wedding
Watch: Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner. It's a tale of two Taylors. Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome have gotten married after more than four years together and exactly one year after getting engaged. The Twilight star and the registered nurse from California tied the knot on Nov. 11 under a canopy at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, California, according to People and other outlets.
BET
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child Into The World
Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his newborn, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. On Saturday (Nov. 11), Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their new bundle of joy. It was De La Rosa who posted the baby and herself on his Instagram story, backed with “Beautiful” by Mali Music. She didn’t show the face of the baby.
Len Goodman Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars After 17 Years
Watch: Jessie James Decker Says She Wouldn't Do DWTS Again. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, head judge Len Goodman announced he will be leaving the dance competition series at the end of the season. "While we are all getting excited and looking forward so much...
Nick Lachey Seemingly Shades Ex Jessica Simpson With Marriage Diss
Watch: Did Nick Lachey SHADE Ex Jessica Simpson on Love Is Blind Reunion?. Nick Lachey may have just served up 98 degrees of shade. During the Love is Blind season 3 reunion, the show's hosts, Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey, sat down to rehash the romantic ups and the downs with the pairs from the pods. But it was Nick himself who had fans raising their eyebrows after he connected with contestant Matt Bolton over previous marriages, quipping that marriage "is always better the second time."
