The new iPad is just over two weeks old, but it’s already getting a nice little discount that makes it feel much more price-appropriate. Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is on sale for $399 at B&H Photo in its base 64GB configuration with Wi-Fi. While this new model comes in four different colors, B&H’s $50 discount is only on the blue one — at least, until November 13th at 11:59PM ET when this deal is set to expire (if it doesn’t sell out first).

2 DAYS AGO