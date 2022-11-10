ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill practices in full Thursday, 6 defensive starters missing

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans injury issues didn't clear up over night, but the most important one seems to be getting better.

After listing 15 players on Wednesday's injury report, the Titans listed even more Thursday, though a number of those designations came from players who returned to practice. Most notably, quarterback Ryan Tannehill was listed as a full participant for the first time after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury.

Tennessee Titans injury report: Thursday, November 10

  • LB Zach Cunningham (elbow): Did not practice for the second straight day
  • OLB Bud Dupree (hip): Did not practice for the second straight day
  • S Amani Hooker (shoulder): Did not practice for the second straight day
  • DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle): Did not practice for the second straight day
  • NT Teair Tart (illness): Did not practice for the second straight day
  • DB Josh Thompson (knee): Did not practice for the second straight day
  • DL Denico Autry (not injury related): Full participation (was limited Wednesday)
  • OL Aaron Brewer (toe): Full participation (was limited Wednesday)
  • DB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): Did not practice (was limited Wednesday)
  • RB Derrick Henry (not injury related): Did not practice (was limited Wednesday)
  • RB Dontrell Hilliard (groin): Full participation (was limited Wednesday)
  • DB Lonnie Johnson (back): Full participation (was limited Wednesday)
  • LB David Long Jr. (knee): Full participation (was limited Wednesday)
  • DL Kevin Strong (ankle): Full participation (was limited Wednesday)
  • QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle): Full participation (was limited Wednesday)
  • FB Tory Carter (neck): Full participation (second day in a row)
  • DB Joshua Kalu (illness): Did not practice (full participant Wednesday)

