Petersburg, VA

Turkey giveaway in Petersburg Thursday also included free flu vaccines

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
PETERSBURG — Dorothy Coleman clutched her United Healthcare-logoed bag as she looked around at the happenings that surrounded her at the Petersburg Sports Complex.

"This is a great thing," the Petersburg resident said, her voice smiling behind her face mask. "This is really nice, and you can learn so much more hand-to-hand like this."

"This" was the Thanksgiving Drive & Resource Event organized by the nonprofit Rising Toward Success, and co-sponsored by the Petersburg Sheriff's Department and several healthcare-related businesses and groups. In addition to getting a complete turkey-and-trimmings dinner at no charge, visitors received free flu vaccines and gathered information about every health aspect from diet and exercise to emotional and mental well-being.

Cars started lining up at the sports complex long before the event's scheduled 11 a.m. opening. At one point, the line stretched from the parking-lot entrance all the way down Ballpark Drive and even spilling onto Birdsong Road. Volunteers assumed the roles of "traffic cops" pointing incoming vehicles into the parking lot and reassuring those further down the line that they would get their chance to see everything.

Even though the event was outdoors, many attendees still wore face masks not just for protection against COVID 19 but the latest wave of flu and respiratory syncytial virus. According to the Virginia Department of Health, almost 6,000 flu cases have been reported this season, and that has led some to label the season of sickness a "tripledemic” when you throw in COVID.

Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel is not one of them, though. He said while the state was seeing "pretty significant declines" in COVID cases, healthcare providers have not had time to slow down because of the uptick in flu cases.

"It's about surivival of the fittest viruses, and for a long time, COVID was the strongest virus, and so any sort of pushout we had with flu was superseded by COVID," Littel, who attended the Petersburg event, told reporters. "We've been sort of watching the flu this year because COVID is in a lot of places more stable, so we're seeing flu kind of pushing into it. It's a little stronger than usual and it certainly is affecting many households."

Littel said the line of cars into the event shows just how crucial the need is for helping underserved areas like Petersburg improce access to healthcare and healthy food.

"Being able to provide turkeys to everybody that shows up is really pretty significant," he said.

The even was set to begin at 11 a.m., but it was held up because the Sentara Mobile Care RV that was bringing the free flu shots got stuck in Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel traffic. The delay did not last that long, and the RV crew was quick to park and set up the shot clinic. One of those getting a flu shot was Littel.

No matter how long they had to wait, residents like Coleman were thankful to even have the event, so she did not mind waiting in the car line. She said she wants to see more like it in the future, "and I like to tell people about stuff like this so they can come out and see it."

Thursday was the first of two health-related events at the Sports Complex in a period of days.

Sunday afternoon, organizers are planning a "Community Harvest Health Festival" featuring free health screenings and vaccines, hayrides, a petting zoo and a fun-and-games area. The event will be from 2 to 5 p.m.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

Comments / 3

 

