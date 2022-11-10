ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MHSAA announces 2022 Mr. Football winners: Here's the full list

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
The Mississippi High School activities Association announced its 2022 Mr. Football recipients for the stat's six classifications on Thursday.

The presentation dates and locations for the Mr. Football awards will be announced at a later date.

Here's a list of the winners:

Class 1A

Ty Jones, Bay Springs

  • The Mississippi State commitment helped lead the defending state champions to a 10-1 record and Class 1A-Region 4 title. Jones, a three-star recruit, has 110 carries for 1,305 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also has 47 tackles, 13.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks in 11 games.

Class 2A

Austin Goss, Scott Central

  • Goss has the defending champions in prime position to win a third championship since 2018. The senior has 2,092 passing yards, 27 TDs and eight interceptions in 10 games. Goss also has 72 carries for 397 yards and five rushing TDs.

Class 3A

Suntarine Perkins, Raleigh

  • The Ole Miss commitment is the No. 1 recruit in the state and does it all for Raleigh. The four-star recruit has 98 carries for 1,121 yards and 18 TDs in 11 games. Perkins also has two TD catches. Defensively, the senior linebacker has 69 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Class 4A

Isaac Smith, Itawamba AHS

  • Smith, Mississippi's No. 3 recruit, is the highest uncommitted senior in the state. The four-star recruit has 823 rushing yards, 652 receiving yards and 18 TDs. The Ole Miss target also has 65 tackles, four for loss, nine interceptions and a force fumble in nine games.

Class 5A

Dante Dowdell, Picayune

  • The Oregon commitment led the defending champs to an undefeated regular season. Dowdell, a four-star recruit, leads the Maroon Tide with 156 carries for 1,477 yards and 19 TDs in nine games.

Class 6A

Brayson Hubbard, Ocean Springs

  • The Alabama commitment and reigning Class 6A Mr. Football had another banner year with the Greyhounds. Hubbard passed for 1,694 passing yards, 1,236 rushing yards and 32 TDs in 10 games. Ocean Springs had back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.

