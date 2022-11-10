ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, OH

Barberton woman, 84, dies after being struck by two vehicles

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KZpl_0j6Nztce00

An 84-year-old Barberton woman was killed Tuesday evening after she was struck by two vehicles.

Ada Freeman, a pedestrian, was trying to cross Robinson Avenue near South Van Buren Avenue when she was struck by one vehicle, then struck by a second vehicle shortly after 6 p.m., according to Gary Guenther, chief investigator with the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, and Martin Eberhart with the Barberton Police Department.

Eberhart said the drivers of both vehicles remained on scene after the incident. The Summit Metro Crash Response Team is investigating the incident.

Akron resident of Merriman found dead:Resident with dementia found dead in woods behind Akron assisted living facility

Comments / 10

Bridget Derricott
4d ago

such a nice lady I'm going to miss her coming in to do her shopping and before she left she would always say JESUS LOVES YOU condolences to Ms.Freeman's entire family 🙏🏿❤️

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Man killed in Geauga County hit-and-run crash; suspect's vehicle since located

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 23-year-old man is dead following an early-morning crash in Geauga County that authorities say was the result of a hit-and-run. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tyler Davis was driving his Honda Pioneer utility vehicle northbound on Munn Road in Auburn Township when he was hit from behind by another vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The Pioneer went off the west side of the road and was ejected from his seat, and after sustaining "life-threatening injuries" eventually died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Hit-skip Auburn Township crash kills 23-year-old driver

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a 23-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to OSHP, around 12:30 a.m. they received a tip of a serious crash involving a utility vehicle being struck from behind. Officers said the 2016...
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in parking lot of Cleveland grocery store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the West 117th Giant Eagle Thursday, according to Cleveland Police. Police and EMS were called to the store for the shooting around 5:30 pm. The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy