ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

First-year coach Ben Schall guides Grove City Christian football to bounce-back season

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCwgM_0j6Nzlo400

First-year Grove City Christian football coach Ben Schall believes he has his program heading in the right direction.

The Eagles, who finished 0-9 a year ago, got out to a 3-1 start before losing five of their final seven games to finish 5-6 overall. Despite the disappointing end to the season, Schall likes his team’s future.

“I had an absolute blast from every part of the equation,” he said. “There’s full support and the kids are awesome and they completely bought in. They were in it until the very end and invested.

“The parents were amazing. We didn’t have any parental drama. We had no administration drama. Our administration was great. They supported us in everything we did. I couldn’t have had a better situation this year.”

Seeded 15th in the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs, Grove City Christian lost 55-7 at second-seeded Nelsonville-York in the first round Oct. 28.

In the MSL-Cardinal Division, the Eagles went 2-4 to tie Corning Miller and Zanesville Rosecrans for fourth behind champion Worthington Christian (6-0).

Grove City Christian was led by senior Braydan Taylor (QB/DB), who returned to the program after choosing not to play in 2021. Guiding a spread offense, Taylor completed 168 of 271 passes for 1,993 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was named first-team all-district and all-league.

Sophomore Cayden Carroll (RB/LB) rushed for a team-high 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns on 193 carries and was first-team all-district and second-team all-league.

Senior Justin Caldwell (WR/DB) had 57 receptions for 675 yards and 10 touchdowns and was first-team all-league and special/honorable mention all-district.

Freshman Tyden Timlin (WR/LB) had 21 catches for 342 yards and four touchdowns, and senior Chad Blunt (WR/LB) had 27 receptions for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Tyler Richmond (OL/DL) was first-team all-district and all-league.

“This is by far the most fun I had during my high school career,” Richmond said. “I’ll never forget this season. I could tell immediately that coach Schall was an amazing coach. I could tell that he really was invested with us because he talked to us, and I could see how engaging he was and how genuinely he wanted to get to know us.”

Freshman Landen Sams (WR/LB) had a team-high 60 tackles and was second-team all-league and special/honorable mention all-district.

Carroll had 54 tackles, followed by senior Christian Jackson (WR/LB) and sophomore Austin Dahmer (QB/LB) each with 49. Dahmer was special/honorable mention all-district and honorable mention all-league.

Seniors Jaydin Hazlett (OL/DB) and Zane Lewis (OL/DL) were special/honorable mention all-district and honorable mention all-league.

“Every coach I’ve ever talked to has always said that first senior class is always special,” Schall said. “It’s the one that you’ll always remember. You’ll remember all of their nicknames and the goofy things they did.”

Senior Jimmy Suhayda (WR/LB) missed the season with a knee injury.

“He’s such a great kid,” Schall said. “I wish he would have been able to play for us. He would have really helped.”

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL

•Record: 5-6 overall

•MSL-Cardinal standings: Worthington Christian (6-0), Berne Union (5-1), Fairfield Christian (4-2), Grove City Christian (2-4), Corning Miller (2-4), Zanesville Rosecrans (2-4), Fisher Catholic (0-6)

•Seniors lost: Chad Blunt, Justin Caldwell, Jaydin Hazlett, Christian Jackson, Zane Lewis, Tristen Morgan, Tyler Richmond, Jim Suhayda and Braydan Taylor

•Key returnees: Cayden Carroll, Corbin Dick, Josh Lautenschleger, Landen Sams and Tyden Timlin

•Postseason: Lost to Nelsonville-York 55-7 in first round of Division VI, Region 23 playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BC Heights

Eagles Record 36 Turnovers in Loss to No. 14 Buckeyes￼

Following a trend that plagued Boston College women’s basketball last season, turnovers were the Eagles’ kryptonite in their matchup against Ohio State on Sunday. BC (1–2) played with all-out effort but couldn’t stop No. 14 Ohio State (3–0) from controlling the ball and recorded 36 turnovers, leading to an 82–64 loss.
Mount Vernon News

Triplicate: Local bowler rolls three consecutive 300 games

Redskin Lanes attracts perfect games. Last season, the Utica bowlers’ haven produced 27 reported 300 games in bowling leagues. Through October of this season, two 300s have been reported. That all changed Nov. 7 in Monday 4x4 play, when Trent Speer rolled a triplicate … three consecutive 300 games...
UTICA, OH
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news

Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud

Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Hopalong Cassady Plays in Ohio Stadium for the Last Time and John Cooper Makes a Conservative Decision

Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year

Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
columbusunderground.com

24 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day or Offering Pre-Order, Take-Home Meals

If cooking is not on your Thanksgiving agenda, fret not – there’s A LOT to choose from for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Whether you can master reheating instructions (we won’t tell you didn’t make it), or prefer zero kitchen contact, there’s options for all. Find a rundown of pre-order feasts (watch those deadlines) and restaurants open on the big day (reservations recommended). Any spots we missed? Add them in the comments below!
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police find body in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy