Gahanna, OH

The Lion's Share: Way in which G-J honors its own makes it easy to be grateful

By Tracey Deagle
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools recently celebrated some of the fantastic people who make this community so great. We honored our Lincoln High School Hall of Fame and Dale Foor Cornerstone Award winners Nov. 4. And we honored many of our community veterans during our Veterans Day celebration Nov. 10.

These two celebrations resonated with me, and I hope they were impactful for our students and community because it further shows the rich tradition of GJPS. At our groundbreaking ceremony for our new Lincoln High School, I shared that although a new building might represent our value for education, it is the work that occurs within the building that actually builds our community.

Our Hall of Fame and Cornerstone event highlighted superb role models for our students. Our three Hall of Fame inductees reinforce the unlimited potential of each student. Inductees once sat in the seats our current students occupy, and they have made an impact as a GJPS graduate. The three Cornerstone Award winners highlight the incredible support of many members in our community. These honorees embody what it means to provide a foundation for a school district, and GJPS is grateful to all of our Cornerstone Award winners, past and present. I encourage you to read about the Hall of Fame and Cornerstone recipients on our district website.

On Nov. 10, it was great to see our community support our veterans at the GLHS Veterans Day ceremony. The event was powerful, and it was another way for our students to be connected to the Gahanna community. It was touching to see our current students pay respects to our graduates who have lost their lives in service. As a district, we are extremely proud of our current and former students who have chosen to serve our country, and we will continue to support any students who make that brave decision.

These events were great reminders of how important a community is to a school district. As a Gahanna family, we continually come together and celebrate and elevate each other. Seeing the partnerships that will last a lifetime brings me so much joy.

In this season of thanks, I am grateful for the individuals in our schools and in our community. We have spent a lot of time recently talking about our new buildings and construction plans, for good reason, yet it is the people in those spaces who make the difference.

Without the great staff putting students first, we would not have the amazing alumni who serve as role models for our current students. We would not have community members who devote countless hours to making our district a better place, and we would not have our servicemen and women providing a path ahead for our students.

I am thankful to live, work and lead in a community that offers so much care and support.

Tracey Deagle is the superintendent of Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools.

