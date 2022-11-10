ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

North Canton Memorial Stadium demolished, to be rebuilt

By Kelli Weir, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOTUY_0j6NzIP700

NORTH CANTON − North Canton Memorial Stadium, heralded as a tribute to North Canton’s civic pride” when it opened in 1947, is being demolished and rebuilt.

Demolition crews with Eslich Wrecking Co. began this week tearing down the home grandstand, roof and press box of the stadium at 427 Wise Ave. NE. The visitor side will not be demolished.

Tim Walker, director of development and special projects for North Canton City Schools, said the new home grandstand is needed due to safety and accessibility concerns.

Plans call for a roughly 3,500-seat home grandstand with extended handrails, widened aisles, more wheelchair and companion seating, a press box roughly three times larger than the current one and a roof. New restrooms and locker rooms also are being added to the building the district built in 2018 in the southwest corner of the stadium.

The $4.5 million project is being funded with $1 million dollars from the $58.5 million bond issue voters approved in 2020 to upgrade the stadium, expand the district’s bus garage and consolidate five schools into two elementary buildings. The rest of the funding came from private donations.

More on North Canton school constructionNorth Canton Middle School in line for state funding but are residents ready?

Walker said if additional funds can be raised, a new scoreboard may be installed at the stadium by next football season.

Crews are expected to begin rebuilding the home grandstand early next year. Construction is not expected to interfere with spring sports, Walker said. If the grandstand is not fully completed when the spring sports begin, he said, restroom facilities still will be accessible in the separate building close to the grandstand.

The grandstand is expected to be completed in time for Hoover High School's graduation, which is scheduled for May 21 at the stadium.

Memorial Stadium's name is in honor of veterans

Memorial Stadium, which opened in 1947 shortly after the end of World War II, is named in tribute to North Canton’s military veterans. Its $90,000 price tag, which included the construction of a baseball field and track, was funded by community groups, businesses and residents.

“Today, North Canton has an athletic setup second to none for a village of its size and the extent of its facilities even surpasses those of other communities of greater size,” reads a Canton Repository article published on Oct. 5, 1947. “Memorial Stadium is a tribute to North Canton’s civic pride.”

The stadium’s plaque that lists the names of 26 men and women who died during World War II has been moved from the south side of the stadium to a new area called Legacy Landing that sits on the north of the home grandstand.

Walker said the designated area will better honor those veterans whom the stadium is named after and will allow the district to recognize those who have contributed to the stadium’s improvements.

The memorial plaque sits in the middle of a concrete block H. A plaque recognizing the people who helped develop Don Hertler Sr. Field in 2011 sits to the left. The right side will list the names of the major contributors for the stadium upgrade, Walker said.

The H is surrounded by roughly 1,000 brick pavers and 40 larger limestone pavers that will be inscribed with donor names.

The stadium improvements are part of the district’s $18.5 million athletic facilities master plan. The plan’s biggest project is an $8 million domed recreation center. Walker said the timeframe for the project has not been established.

Reach Kelli at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @kweirREP

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

East Sparta Fire: Golf Course Brush Fire Now ‘Smoldering’

PIKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Sparta fire crews have been busy since Thursday, trying to contain a brush fire at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Pike Township. The department said Sunday that the fire was just smoldering. There was active fire starting Thursday afternoon...
EAST SPARTA, OH
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium

Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
LOUISVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Six-Figure, Companion Animal Loss in North Canton House Fire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual suspected cause for a house fire in North Canton that snuffed out the lives of five dogs and a cat. The city’s fire department says peat moss that had recently been stirred up in a basement container likely heated up, starting a fire that ran up through the walls.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Two Intersection Safety Projects Wrapping Up

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of ODOT intersection safety projects in Stark County are moving along. Where Fulton Drive crosses Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township, that was realigned with raised islands to make for safer right turns. And the West Tusc/Perry Drive intersection redo...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Critically acclaimed Tremont restaurant closes its doors among staffing shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parallax, a Tremont restaurant owned by Cleveland restaurateur Zack Bruell, has announced its temporary closure. The Franco-Asian style restaurant opened in 2004 and has received wide critical acclaim, earning Bruell a spot as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region by the James Beard Foundation.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronlife.com

Blaze Pizza North Canton

North Canton's Blaze Pizza restaurants. If you are looking for something a little different and want to see what attracted Lebron James to buying into the franchise. Check out Blaze Pizza restaurant in North Canton. This fast growing franchise has added the Greater Akron are to its list of locations delivery available.
NORTH CANTON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy