ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Comments / 0

Related
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion Wore Tiny Cherry Face Gems to Match Her Cherry-Red Hair

Megan Thee Stallion's latest hair and makeup look are literally good enough to eat. The rapper, who has been living the redhead life throughout the fall, took her luscious cherry curls to the next level and paired them with an equally delicious makeup look featuring a tiny but striking detail: cherry-shaped face gems. Megan showed off the teeny gems in a series of selfies shared on her Instagram Stories, and I definitely need to copy this sweet beauty treat.
PopSugar

"Brushstroke" Nails Are an Abstract Work of Art

Unlike haircut and color trends, which can be hard to trial without the help of a professional, we love nail-art trends because they're something we can experiment with at home. While glazed-doughnut nails and countless variations of the french manicure are always top contenders, if you're looking for something new and different, allow us to introduce you to the "brushstroke" nail-art trend.
POPSUGAR

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's French Manicure Completes Her '90s Beauty Aesthetic

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is here to remind you that she's all in on the modern '90s aesthetic. While getting ready, the entertainer snapped a sultry selfie showing off her minimal nails, matte makeup, and trendy updo. In the Instagram Story, Bailon-Houghton places her well-manicured hand coyly on her chin, inadvertently showing...
POPSUGAR

Olivia Wilde's "Siren Eyes" Bring the Drama to Her Cutout Gown

Olivia Wilde is getting in touch with her inner siren. On Nov. 12, the actor attended the Baby2Baby Gala wearing the "siren eyes" makeup trend, accentuating her gorgeous green eyes. Wilde's dramatic eyeliner was a siren eye in the truest form. Black eyeliner created the shape of the wing, which...
POPSUGAR

As a Minimalist, I Love the "Korean Blush" Nail Trend

Despite my admiration for bold, over-the-top nail art, I'm more of a minimalist-manicure type of person. When I'm not wearing a single polish color, the nail designs I opt for are subtle and pared back. Right now, some of my favorite trends include the ballerina-slipper shape, glazed-doughnut colors, and the new "Korean blush" nail style that's all over Instagram.
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Kate Middleton's $40 Knit Sweater Dress Is Perfect For Fall

Kate Middleton visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Uxbridge, England, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a look that pulled together all of the must-have trends for fickle fall weather — including a $40 Mango dress. The Princess of Wales, who was on location to discuss maternal mental health, topped the long-sleeved knit midi with a dark-green Hobbs trench that she tied at the waist. When she took off her jacket, she revealed the fitted Mango number, cinched with a crocodile-embossed belt from Polo Ralph Lauren.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular,...
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
E! News

How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday

Watch: Rob Kardashian's Sweet Message to Daughter Dream on Her 6th B-Day A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.
shefinds

This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!

If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
E! News

See North West Adorably Wrap Presents for Cousin Dream Kardashian’s 6th Birthday

Watch: North West Wraps Gifts for Dream Kardashian’s Birthday on TikTok. North West is a champ when it comes to the art of gift-giving. In the latest video posted to her and mom Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old shared that her cousin Dream Kardashian was celebrating turning 6 on Nov. 10—and she's going all out for the occasion.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy