Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Mental Health Monday: Coping with Stress During the Holidays
It's one of the most wonderful times of the year, but it can also be incredibly stressful. From holiday parties to feeling the pressure to buy gifts, it can be a lot to handle, which is why it's important to take inventory of your mental health. If you need help...
okcfox.com
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma announces partnership to combat hunger in Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma announced a partnership with Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, and Feeding America to deliver meals to Oklahomans in need. The announcement is part of a larger initiative from Google.org and Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals to...
okcfox.com
Officials warn of peak season for Oklahomans hitting deer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are more likely to hit a deer with their car right now than any other time of year. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office says 836 cars struck deer in 2021, but most deer impacts aren’t reported, so the true number is much higher.
okcfox.com
Muskogee K9 receives ballistic vest thanks to middle school boy's nonprofit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department K9 Bary received a ballistic vest thanks to Brady's K9 Fund. Bary and his handler, Officer Wisdom, say they are thankful for this vest that will help keep him safe and bring him home at the end of each shift. Brady's K9...
okcfox.com
Frankoma Pottery Company announces opening day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Frankoma Pottery Company has announced the opening day for it's first ever retail store in Glenpool. The new business sits at U.S. Highway 75 and 171st Street in Glenpool, and will allow an expansion of operations and development of new products. The grand opening...
okcfox.com
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
okcfox.com
Lizzo coming to BOK Center in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lizzo will be making a stop in Tulsa during her world tour promoting her new album, "Special." The BOK Center unveiled Lizzo's name above the front lobby during the grand announcement Monday morning. Lizzo will perform at the arena on Saturday, May 20. This will...
okcfox.com
Two dead in Pittsburg County crash after driver hits deer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed one driver and one passenger are dead following a single-vehicle collision in Pittsburg County. OHP said on Nov. 12 around 7:45 p.m. 33-year-old Christopher Pierson of Norman was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot with 28-year-old passenger Darci Pierson also of Norman on Indian Nation Turnpike, 15 miles north of McAlester.
okcfox.com
Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Co-Parenting During The Holidays
Navigating a new family dynamic can be hard during the holidays. With divorced families, planning can be a bit more challenging. OSU family and consumer sciences educator Lisa Hamblin gives us tips on making holiday co-parenting a little easier. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension...
okcfox.com
"Tulsa King" premieres, city holds special screening
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sylvester Stallone TV series “Tulsa King” premiered on the Paramount+ streaming service Sunday. The crime drama follows Stallone, playing a mobster, as he leaves New York to set up shop in Tulsa. The city celebrated its premiere with a special screening at the Cox Business Convention Center. Local officials feel the show’s setting will help put Tulsa on the map.
okcfox.com
First Americans Museum honors veterans with service project
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - It's the second year for the First Americans Museum's Making History Project this Veterans Day weekend. The museum is collecting the stories of those Native Americans in Oklahoma that have served in the military and are making a digital interactive project were the public can view those that have served.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State tries to remain in Big 12 hunt vs. Iowa St.
Series record: Oklahoma State leads 33-20-3. Oklahoma State still has an outside shot at reaching the Big 12 championship game, and a win against Iowa State would help. A loss would be the third straight for a team that just a month ago had been in the top 10 and had aspirations of winning a conference title and reaching the College Football Playoff. The Cyclones are trying to get to being bowl eligible and need to win two of three with Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and TCU remaining on the schedule.
Comments / 0