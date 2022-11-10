ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Mental Health Monday: Coping with Stress During the Holidays

It's one of the most wonderful times of the year, but it can also be incredibly stressful. From holiday parties to feeling the pressure to buy gifts, it can be a lot to handle, which is why it's important to take inventory of your mental health. If you need help...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Officials warn of peak season for Oklahomans hitting deer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are more likely to hit a deer with their car right now than any other time of year. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office says 836 cars struck deer in 2021, but most deer impacts aren’t reported, so the true number is much higher.
MANNFORD, OK
okcfox.com

Frankoma Pottery Company announces opening day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Frankoma Pottery Company has announced the opening day for it's first ever retail store in Glenpool. The new business sits at U.S. Highway 75 and 171st Street in Glenpool, and will allow an expansion of operations and development of new products. The grand opening...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
okcfox.com

Lizzo coming to BOK Center in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lizzo will be making a stop in Tulsa during her world tour promoting her new album, "Special." The BOK Center unveiled Lizzo's name above the front lobby during the grand announcement Monday morning. Lizzo will perform at the arena on Saturday, May 20. This will...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Two dead in Pittsburg County crash after driver hits deer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed one driver and one passenger are dead following a single-vehicle collision in Pittsburg County. OHP said on Nov. 12 around 7:45 p.m. 33-year-old Christopher Pierson of Norman was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot with 28-year-old passenger Darci Pierson also of Norman on Indian Nation Turnpike, 15 miles north of McAlester.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Co-Parenting During The Holidays

Navigating a new family dynamic can be hard during the holidays. With divorced families, planning can be a bit more challenging. OSU family and consumer sciences educator Lisa Hamblin gives us tips on making holiday co-parenting a little easier. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

"Tulsa King" premieres, city holds special screening

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sylvester Stallone TV series “Tulsa King” premiered on the Paramount+ streaming service Sunday. The crime drama follows Stallone, playing a mobster, as he leaves New York to set up shop in Tulsa. The city celebrated its premiere with a special screening at the Cox Business Convention Center. Local officials feel the show’s setting will help put Tulsa on the map.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

First Americans Museum honors veterans with service project

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - It's the second year for the First Americans Museum's Making History Project this Veterans Day weekend. The museum is collecting the stories of those Native Americans in Oklahoma that have served in the military and are making a digital interactive project were the public can view those that have served.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State tries to remain in Big 12 hunt vs. Iowa St.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 33-20-3. Oklahoma State still has an outside shot at reaching the Big 12 championship game, and a win against Iowa State would help. A loss would be the third straight for a team that just a month ago had been in the top 10 and had aspirations of winning a conference title and reaching the College Football Playoff. The Cyclones are trying to get to being bowl eligible and need to win two of three with Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and TCU remaining on the schedule.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy