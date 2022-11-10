This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, a truck was stopped at the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, because it had an expired dealer license plate. The driver was found to be intoxicated by drugs. David J. Peak, 37, Homeless, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Peak was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked in on a state charge of DWI Drugs and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO