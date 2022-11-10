Read full article on original website
Sedalia Man Arrested For Auto Theft
A Sedalia man was arrested for auto theft early this morning. Sedalia Police took a report from a woman at an apartment in the 400 block of West 6th Street Saturday morning at 9:22 a.m. She said that a man who was at her apartment on Friday was seen driving...
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (11/14)
Citation issued to Trevor Lasswell of Deepwater for speeding. Arrested Timothy Victor of Windsor on a Henry County warrant. Property damage in the 700 block of W. Division Road/ Report taken. Citations were issued to Dasyto L. Stewart, Clinton, for speed and failure to register a motor vehicle. Check the...
Sedalia Police Reports For November 14, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, a truck was stopped at the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, because it had an expired dealer license plate. The driver was found to be intoxicated by drugs. David J. Peak, 37, Homeless, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Peak was taken to a hospital, then the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked in on a state charge of DWI Drugs and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.
Lone Jack man removing an animal in roadway struck by vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Lone Jack man is struck by a vehicle while removing an animal from the roadway yesterday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred on Highway 50, when 60-year-old Steven Prettyman was removing a dead deer near Harris Road. 19-year-old Lone Jack driver, George Jobe, was unable to stop for congested traffic, swerved to avoid a collision, and struck Prettyman.
Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Raytown PD investigating after one person is shot
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Officers were called to the 9200 block of 55th Street in regard to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one person that was shot. They were transferred to an area hospital. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Polk County around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the crash report, Faith L. Ryan, 29, of Flemington, ran off the roadway and overturned near east 330th Road, three miles south of Humansville. There were three children in the vehicle with Ryan at the time.
Sedalia man arrested with drugs & stolen vehicle sentenced to nine years in prison
A Pettis County man is sentenced to prison for stealing a motor vehicle last year. Jorge Esquivel, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty in August to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of nine years in prison.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Billy R Stevens, age 46 of Warsaw, MO failed to negotiate a curve. Vehicle 1 traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign. The driver was transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
Bond Revoked For Couple In Daughter’s Death
(KTTS News) — A judge has revoked the bond for the parents of a four-year-old girl who was killed in Benton County in December 2020. James and Mary Mast were indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of their daughter, Jessica Mast. Investigators say two neighbors killed the...
Wanted: Tommy Weddle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
JOHNSON COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT RESPONDS TO FIRE AT ROSE ACRE FARMS
The Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to a fire that damaged a chicken barn housing approximately 100,000 chickens at Rose Acre Farms southeast of Knob Noster on Saturday, November 12. According to a release from the district, the fire was reported by employees around 1 p.m. after staff found...
Multiple homes catch fire along Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Three homes have been destroyed by a fire that occurred Thursday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Gravois Fire Protection District, the homes were on Oak Drive at the 9.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm of Lake of the Ozarks. According...
Man found dead outside Grandview apartments where woman shot in car week earlier
Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were connected but the way the victims were found is eerily similar.
Traffic Alert – Benton County Route EE Closing Next Week
Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones. Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts.
SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO
The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
Missouri’s Gravity Hill Where You’ll Mysteriously Coast Backwards
There might be something scientific to explain this phenomenon, but I have yet to hear it. It's a place in Missouri known as Gravity Hill where your vehicle will mysteriously coast backwards...uphill. I've visited the legend of Gravity Hill near Freeman, Missouri before, but there's a new video (or at...
Clinton City Council Regular Meeting
City Hall – 105 E. Ohio Street, Clinton, MO 64735. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 • Immediately following Building Commission Hearing. November 15, 2022 at 5:30pm: Finance Committee Meeting. November 15, 2022 at 5:30pm: Public Safety Committee Meeting. November 15, 2022 at 6:00pm: Building Commission Meeting. November 15, 2022...
