ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Brown on Cleveland

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules

BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland schools CEO showed wisdom in putting children’s safety first during pandemic

Revisionist history is a fine thing until, of course, someone pokes around and reveals the truth that the revisionist has tried to obscure. Case in point: The recent letter that argues that Eric Gordon’s “poor handling” of the pandemic is reason enough for moving on from him and his leadership of the public schools (”How Gordon handled pandemic shows why change is needed,” Nov. 11). And Gordon’s sin, at least in the eyes of the letter writer? Why, he kept the schools closed longer than elsewhere in the great state of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio dies after lengthy cancer battle

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Former longtime Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio died Friday (Nov. 11) after battling cancer over the past several years. A beloved yet humble city representative, Burgio actively advocated for animals, and for an off-leash dog park in particular, for 15 years, ultimately collaborating with Berea and Middleburg Heights officials in establishing this year the Tri-City Bark Park on Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. The joint venture is part of his animal rights legacy, while the park’s advisory board, on which he served until his death, continues planning more amenities for the future enjoyment of his four-legged friends.
BROOK PARK, OH
WKYC

City of Cleveland hosts Veterans Day celebration

CLEVELAND — While its parade was canceled due to inclement weather, the City of Cleveland, Cleveland City Council and the Joint Veterans Council of Cuyahoga County still hosted their celebration and resource fair on Friday. WKYC streamed the celebration at City Hall, which can be viewed in this story.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy