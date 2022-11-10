Read full article on original website
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the Rules
BWCCC T-ShirtCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County (BWCCC) recently held a press conference on the stairs of Cleveland City Hall to address the secondary street named signage for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson. Saniyah was killed in Cleveland Ward One by a stray bullet.
Cuyahoga Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne names future chief of staff Eric Wobser among transition team
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced that his future chief of staff will be Eric Wobser, a renowned civic leader and catalyst in the Ohio City neighborhood, who left Cleveland in 2014 to become the city manager of his hometown of Sandusky. Wobser, who...
WKYC
Developers of Bridgeworks hotel-apartment in Ohio City seek tax help from Cleveland City Council
Plans call for Bridgeworks to consist of a 130-room hotel, 140 residential units, office space, and parking. Total costs are expected to exceed $100 million.
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland restaurant owner brings culinary training program to juvenile detention center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brandon Chrostowski is known for giving people second chances. “We’re trying to make change and it comes in all ages, types and sizes,” said Chrostowski. Chrostowski own’s EDWINS in Shaker Square and runs a program that teaches formerly incarcerated adults culinary and hospitality skills....
Cleveland schools CEO showed wisdom in putting children’s safety first during pandemic
Revisionist history is a fine thing until, of course, someone pokes around and reveals the truth that the revisionist has tried to obscure. Case in point: The recent letter that argues that Eric Gordon’s “poor handling” of the pandemic is reason enough for moving on from him and his leadership of the public schools (”How Gordon handled pandemic shows why change is needed,” Nov. 11). And Gordon’s sin, at least in the eyes of the letter writer? Why, he kept the schools closed longer than elsewhere in the great state of Ohio.
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic to start billing patients' insurance for some MyChart messages
Starting Thursday, 'messages that involve a longer amount of your provider's time and medical expertise' will cost money. However, 'most' will still be free.
Akron City Council: Carbon monoxide detectors now required in residential buildings
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story of a carbon monoxide incident in Akron. In a unanimous decision by the Akron City Council last week, carbon monoxide (CO) detectors are required to be installed in residential buildings that have appliances that burn fuel.
Ohio Disciplinary Counsel Files Complaint Against Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell Accusing Him of Misconduct in Office
The judge has until later this month to file a response before a three-member panel reviews the allegations
cleveland19.com
Open healthcare enrollment scams continue to rise in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be careful during healthcare enrollment as scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage. According to the BBB, Medicare scammers will market themselves as healthcare plan providers. One instance in North Olmsted saw one woman...
Police source: Death of Cory Barron at 2014 Cleveland concert ruled a homicide
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from our 2019 reporting on the Cory Barron investigation. More than eight years after Cory Barron fell down a garbage chute at Progressive Field and his body was found at an Oberlin landfill, investigators have updated his cause of death. A...
Cuyahoga judge race may be headed for a recount
Sixteen-year Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg was defeated Tuesday by challenger Brian Mooney, according to unofficial election results in Cuyahoga County.
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
Former Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio dies after lengthy cancer battle
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Former longtime Brook Park councilman Carl Burgio died Friday (Nov. 11) after battling cancer over the past several years. A beloved yet humble city representative, Burgio actively advocated for animals, and for an off-leash dog park in particular, for 15 years, ultimately collaborating with Berea and Middleburg Heights officials in establishing this year the Tri-City Bark Park on Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. The joint venture is part of his animal rights legacy, while the park’s advisory board, on which he served until his death, continues planning more amenities for the future enjoyment of his four-legged friends.
City of Cleveland hosts Veterans Day celebration
CLEVELAND — While its parade was canceled due to inclement weather, the City of Cleveland, Cleveland City Council and the Joint Veterans Council of Cuyahoga County still hosted their celebration and resource fair on Friday. WKYC streamed the celebration at City Hall, which can be viewed in this story.
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Restaurateur uncertain when Wine Room project will move forward after voters approve rezoning
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The owner of Brew Garden in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights isn’t sure when he will unveil plans for Wine Room, a fine-dining restaurant and party center proposed for the northeast corner of Miller and South Edgerton roads. Pat Potopsky told cleveland.com that he plans to meet...
3News Investigates: Geauga County Judge Tim Grendell accused of misconduct in complaint filed to Supreme Court of Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Geauga County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Tim Grendell is facing potential discipline after a state attorney filed a formal complaint against him to the Supreme Court of Ohio. The 61-page from Disciplinary Counsel Joseph M. Caligiuri outlines four specific instances where Grendell allegedly violated the...
Cuyahoga County voters pass Cleveland Metroparks issue 5
Voters in Cuyahoga County have passed issue 5, which is a 2.7 mill levy replacement for the Metroparks.
DEA's 'most corrupt agent' says ex-federal prosecutor for Cleveland attended 2017 party at his Colombia home
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — José Irizarry accepts that he's known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he "became another man" in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sports cars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world.
WKYC
