Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!

PALM CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO