Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Deputies warn boaters of debris floating in waterways after Hurricane Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office warns boaters about the potential risk of debris in the water after Hurricane Nicole. Deputies said there is still debris floating, along with, ropes from traps, floating just under the waterline. Because of this, the debris can be difficult to see.
cbs12.com
'Me and my first mate are homeless:' Boaters forced out of homes at marina
NETTLES ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole is still apparent throughout some areas. Several boardwalks are damaged on the Treasure Coast, and some beaches remain closed. In Jensen beach, an entire community is now being forced out because of damage. After Hurricane Nicole's landfall in North...
cbs12.com
Sea turtles, railroad tracks, and Hurricane Nicole: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in video from this week. Struggling sea turtle hatchling safely released into water. A sea turtle hatchling was released back into the water by deputies after a concerned citizen found the hatchling. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office...
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
wflx.com
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
cbs12.com
Missing woman from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
cbs12.com
Three shootings in West Palm Beach, two juveniles and man injured
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) is currently investigating three shootings in West Palm Beach, one involving an officer and two involving children. Police confirmed at 3:26 p.m. a 17-year-old teenage boy was shot in an area near 5th Street and Douglass...
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Gowdie & Chula! Pets of the Week!
Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!
fox13news.com
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads
Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.
Click10.com
Trail of damage left behind after Hurricane Nicole makes landfall south of Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. – A boardwalk in Vero Beach was damaged overnight as then-Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of the city. While the center of the now-tropical storm has moved north, Vero Beach was still experiencing heavy winds and rain from the storm’s outer bands on Thursday morning.
cw34.com
Truck and equipment stolen from funeral home in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck and equipment were stolen from a funeral home in Okeechobee on Friday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the Buxton and Bass Funeral Home discovered his equipment and truck — a 2003 white F-550, 2020 Yellow and Green John Deere Excavator and a 2023 black trailer with a liftgate — was stolen from behind the business.
cbs12.com
Student in Port St. Lucie airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A St. Lucie West Centennial High School student had to be airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Monday morning. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said the 14-year-old student was hit at Crosstown Pkwy and SW Cameo Boulevard as she was crossing the street.
Click10.com
Vero Beach residents escape major damage from Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. – Clearing skies were a welcomed sight one day after Hurricane Nicole swept through Vero Beach. Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood was there and saw some remnants of street flooding in low-lying areas. Beach erosion also once again striking the part of the barrier island...
Wellington Teen Is Missing, PBSO Seeks Information
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Police tell BocaNewsNow.com at 6:38 a.m. that Sutton was just located. Details to come. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public Sunday morning for help locating Caiden Sutton. Sutton, 16, was last seen Saturday night around […]
treasurecoast.com
Silver Alert : PSLPD trying to locate Missing 80-Year-Old Man with Dementia
Silver Alert : PSLPD trying to locate Missing 80-Year-Old Man with Dementia. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have initiated a Silver Alert trying to locate a missing 80-Year-Old Man with dementia. Here is the information:. Terrence Lord left his home in the 400-BLK of SW...
WPBF News 25
Public to help with drift cards in Lake Worth Lagoon study
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach Day Academy joined forces with theAngari Foundation for the eighth Lake Worth Lagoon drift card study. They decorated eco-friendly wooden drift cards before releasing them at the West Palm Beach Public Dock. "The cards are going to float on local...
How Tequesta is growing: One condominium tower nearly done on beachfront; two more may follow
TEQUESTA — The skyline along Tequesta’s beachfront is changing, and the construction of the 10-story SeaGlass complex near Coral Cove Park is only one part of it. The next changes will occur closer to Cato’s Bridge, where developers are planning to build new luxury condominiums on the site of two older buildings.
sebastiandaily.com
Nicole brings wind speeds of 79 mph in Sebastian, causing severe dock damage
Hurricane Nicole came through Sebastian early this morning at around 2:00 a.m. with the highest wind speed clocked at 79 mph. The storm caused damage to docks and power outages to 26,000 homes in Indian River County, but power has been restored to 9,600 homes as FPL crews are working in several neighborhoods at this hour.
