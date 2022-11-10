ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole

Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing woman from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Three shootings in West Palm Beach, two juveniles and man injured

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) is currently investigating three shootings in West Palm Beach, one involving an officer and two involving children. Police confirmed at 3:26 p.m. a 17-year-old teenage boy was shot in an area near 5th Street and Douglass...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Gowdie & Chula! Pets of the Week!

Gowdie is 7 years old and was found outside, alone and abandoned in the middle of Hurricane Ian. She was soaking wet, covered in fleas, underweight and severely dehydrated. Luckily, a good Samaritan found her and brought her to HSTC. After some medical care and TLC, we are thrilled to announce that Gowdie is now happy, healthy, and waiting for her forever family to come take her home!
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

Truck and equipment stolen from funeral home in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck and equipment were stolen from a funeral home in Okeechobee on Friday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the Buxton and Bass Funeral Home discovered his equipment and truck — a 2003 white F-550, 2020 Yellow and Green John Deere Excavator and a 2023 black trailer with a liftgate — was stolen from behind the business.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
Click10.com

Vero Beach residents escape major damage from Hurricane Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. – Clearing skies were a welcomed sight one day after Hurricane Nicole swept through Vero Beach. Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood was there and saw some remnants of street flooding in low-lying areas. Beach erosion also once again striking the part of the barrier island...
VERO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Wellington Teen Is Missing, PBSO Seeks Information

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Police tell BocaNewsNow.com at 6:38 a.m. that Sutton was just located. Details to come. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public Sunday morning for help locating Caiden Sutton. Sutton, 16, was last seen Saturday night around […]
WELLINGTON, FL
WPBF News 25

Public to help with drift cards in Lake Worth Lagoon study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach Day Academy joined forces with theAngari Foundation for the eighth Lake Worth Lagoon drift card study. They decorated eco-friendly wooden drift cards before releasing them at the West Palm Beach Public Dock. "The cards are going to float on local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole brings wind speeds of 79 mph in Sebastian, causing severe dock damage

Hurricane Nicole came through Sebastian early this morning at around 2:00 a.m. with the highest wind speed clocked at 79 mph. The storm caused damage to docks and power outages to 26,000 homes in Indian River County, but power has been restored to 9,600 homes as FPL crews are working in several neighborhoods at this hour.
SEBASTIAN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy