Former Greece Police recruit arrested on child porn charges

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Greece Police Department recruit was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say Jason Lane, 27, took pictures of students at Spencerport High School when he worked as a security guard there. None of those photos were found to be sexually explicit.

Investigators also found an image of “a partially nude preschool-aged child, which appears to have been taken at a childcare facility” in the area, and sexually explicit images of two minors that they believe Lane also took.

Lane was at one time a recruit of the Greece Police Department, but prosecutors say he was terminated following a probationary period. According to the criminal complaint, he was employed by the GPD from March 2019 until August 2021. He worked as a contract security employee in the Spencerport Central School District from November 2021 to August 2022.

Investigators began pursuing Lane after Yahoo alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user uploaded around 260 files containing potential child pornography in July and August. They say that user’s IP address traced back to Lane.

New York State Police searched a Brighton home, a Greece home, and Lane’s phone. He has been charged with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography and faces between 15 and 30 years in prison if convicted.

News 8 has reached out to the Greece Police Department. This story will be updated if and when they provide comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that supports and provides resources for victims of child abuse, released a statement offering support for students and families of the Spencerport Central School District:

“Bivona Child Advocacy Center stands at the ready to support the students, parents, and faculty
of the Spencerport Central School District. Prevention education is critical to ensuring a child’s
safety and caregivers can lay the foundation for protection with their children by having
developmentally appropriate conversations with them about their bodies and boundaries. If
you have any questions or concerns about the safety of a child in your life, please contact
Bivona or law enforcement for assistance.”


– Dr. Daniele Lyman-Torres, Bivona Child Advocacy Center, CEO

Message to Spencerport families

Dear Spencerport Families,

It is important to me to communicate with you directly this evening and let you know of information we received from the Department of Homeland Security.

The agency notified us today that a former contract security employee, Jason Lane, who worked in our high school from November 2021 to August 2022, has been arrested and charged with possession and online sharing of child pornography.

The investigation confirmed that no explicit photos of our students were taken. There are two unidentifiable photos of students fully-dressed that are not explicit, yet the authorities could visibly identify that it was in our Spencerport High School hallway with our Ranger Pride logo. Again, there were no explicit photos of our students.

The contract employee worked for the SWOOP security firm, and on their website, they shared their selection process includes a “thorough background investigation, as well as a criminal history check. Their staff is a combination of New York State Licensed Security Officers, current Monroe County Police Officers, Investigators and Supervisors.”

This is understandably upsetting news, yet we wanted to notify our families as quickly as possible with the information and reassurance given to us. We will keep you updated as needed. If you feel your student is in need of support, we ask that you contact your school principal via email so we may promptly address their needs.

Thank you,

Kristin Swann
Superintendent of Schools

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

