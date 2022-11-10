ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Manchester United Have Made A Proposal To Resign Memphis Depay

By Ben Patterson
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLE3C_0j6NyRD300

Manchester United have made a proposal to resign Memphis Depay in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have made a proposal to resign Memphis Depay from Barcelona in the January transfer window. The Dutch international could potentially leave the club.

Depay joined United in 2015 from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of £34 million but he never hit the ground running at the club and he left a year later. He was labeled as one of United's biggest disappointment signings.

Since then Depay joined Olympique Lyon in 2017 where he become a fan favourite at the club until he left for Barcelona in 2021. The 28 year old failed to hit the same levels at Barca as he did with Lyon.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

United are considering re signing Depay due to the fact Cristiano Ronaldo could leave this January. The reds are looking to strengthen that position and Depay could be the answer.

This season the 28 year old has only made 3 appearances in all competitions for Barca. Depay has fallen out of favor under current manager Xavi .

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Report comes from AdrianSnchz who has said the following; " Manchester United have made a proposal to re-sign Memphis Depay in January".

Depay would be a perfect signing for United manager Erik Ten Hag as he is versatile across the front three. He would add that much needed attacking depth that the reds need.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
Daily Mail

'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: Dua Lipa won't perform, calls on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges

Dua Lipa says she will not perform at the World Cup and has called on Qatar to fulfil human rights pledges before visiting the country. Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has responded to speculation that she will perform at the World Cup by revealing that she will not visit the country until it fulfils pledges on human rights.
Daily Mail

'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City

Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
NME

Rod Stewart turned down almost £1million to perform at Qatar World Cup: “It’s not right”

Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the Qatar World Cup, because “it’s not right”. The tournament kicks off this Sunday (November 20) in the capital city of Doha, and Qatar and World Cup organisers FIFA are facing ongoing criticisms regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
NBC Sports

USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup

The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday. After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out...
BBC

How Premier League looks at World Cup break - and who could come back better

The Premier League takes an unprecedented six-week break in the middle of the season as the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage. With this weekend's action finished now, the Premier League does not return until 26 December. The World Cup starts on Sunday, 20 November with the final on...
BBC

Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton

T﻿his was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. T﻿he Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy