Manchester United have made a proposal to resign Memphis Depay from Barcelona in the January transfer window. The Dutch international could potentially leave the club.

Depay joined United in 2015 from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of £34 million but he never hit the ground running at the club and he left a year later. He was labeled as one of United's biggest disappointment signings.

Since then Depay joined Olympique Lyon in 2017 where he become a fan favourite at the club until he left for Barcelona in 2021. The 28 year old failed to hit the same levels at Barca as he did with Lyon.

United are considering re signing Depay due to the fact Cristiano Ronaldo could leave this January. The reds are looking to strengthen that position and Depay could be the answer.

This season the 28 year old has only made 3 appearances in all competitions for Barca. Depay has fallen out of favor under current manager Xavi .

The Report comes from AdrianSnchz who has said the following; " Manchester United have made a proposal to re-sign Memphis Depay in January".

Depay would be a perfect signing for United manager Erik Ten Hag as he is versatile across the front three. He would add that much needed attacking depth that the reds need.

