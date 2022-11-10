Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
CBS Austin
What's Next with Dr. Art Markman: Secure a spot in Austin's growing tech industry
People will have as many as twelve different jobs during their professional careers. Those changes may take them on a different path from the one they thought they’d have when they earned their undergraduate degree. Often, especially here in Austin, that can mean a career in the tech field. Dr. Art Markman of UT Austin's Extended Campus joined Trevor Scott to talk about “What’s Next” for people who are looking to enter the tech field, specifically computer science.
CBS Austin
The Black Makers Market happening at Republic Square makes local gift giving easier
As many Texans make their holiday shopping lists one place to pick up some great presents is at The Black Makers Market at Republic Square Park. Joining Chelsey Khan to chat about this organization are Lolita Rodriguez and Christina-Ante Woodson. The Black Makers Market is happening November 18, 2022 from...
CBS Austin
Professional advice for navigating Austin's dynamic real estate market
Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decision an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, we're turning to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for fall, winter, and beyond for our area and nationally. Joining us with more is Tracy Kasper, First Vice President, National Association of Realtors.
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Madam Radar!
Madam Radar has been described as Fleetwood Mac meets The Eagles, but with this band's three lead singers and songwriters, fans will tell you that theirs is a completely unique sound. This band has shared stages with iconic local acts like Shinyribs, and Jackie Venson, and they were even hand-selected by Bon Jovi to open for them at The Moody Center!
CBS Austin
Bastrop Co. deputy stabbed in neck by suspected shoplifter at SE Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas — A Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy was rushed to the hospital for surgery Saturday morning after he was stabbed in the neck at a Southeast Austin grocery store by a suspected shoplifter. It happened at the H-E-B located at the East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant...
CBS Austin
Two killed, one injured in crash on U.S. 183
Austin — Breaking overnight out of southeast Austin, there's been a double fatality crash on northbound 183 just south of Ben White Boulevard and close to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Watch command says a car ran into the back of a tow truck, killing one person and pinning another in...
CBS Austin
DPS: Three killed in west Bastrop County crash
Three people are dead after a traffic crash Monday evening in west Bastrop County, according to officials with the Department of Public Safety. It happened near the intersection of Hwy 21 and Voss Parkway, about three miles west of Hwy 71. DPS investigators say at around 3:10 p.m. a Ford...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville ISD teacher fired after telling class he's a racist
AUSTIN, Texas — In Pflugerville Independent School District a middle school teacher has been fired after he was recorded making racist comments and admitting to his class, he’s a racist. Audio of his comments has been shared with CBS Austin’s Paige Hubbard. For legal reasons, we can’t show...
CBS Austin
One injured in motorcycle crash in west Travis County
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries after a crash in west Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS and STAR Flight responded to the scene near the intersection of Hamilton Pool Road and Hammetts Crossing just after 3:30 p.m. ALSO | Two injured...
CBS Austin
Two injured after overnight crash in East Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — An overnight crash involving two vehicles left two people injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash in the 8114-9124 block of North SH 130 Service Road at Farm to Market 973 at around 11:09 p.m. Upon arrival, ATCEMS found...
CBS Austin
Retirees Back on the Job
Inflation and dwindling investments have many retirees heading back into the workforce. Is this move right for you?. Your new income could affect your current retirement funds in a negative way. What you should know before you go back to work. Thursday night at 10 on CBS Austin News. Central...
CBS Austin
One killed, another injured in two car crash in NE Austin
A two-vehicle crash in northeast Austin killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical injury Sunday evening. This happened in the 9300 block of the East U.S. Highway 290 service road. Austin-Travis County EMS took the critically injured victim to Dell Seton. Two others were also at...
CBS Austin
UT fans and tailgaters ride out the cold front at tailgates
The bitter cold didn’t keep Longhorns fans indoors. Plenty of fans grinned and bore Saturday’s chilly weather at tailgate spots. Seas of orange still filled up tailgates. Some, like fan and tailgater James McDaniel, even told CBS Austin they were actually surprised to not see more fellow tailgaters out.
CBS Austin
Moontower Just For Laughs Austin Is Back In April
Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy festival is bringing back over 100 comedians to downtown Austin for two weeks of stand-up, podcasts, parties, screenings, cast panels and more. This year’s fest features two weeks of headliner performances at the Paramount Theatre, the State Theatre, and other larger venues from April 12-23, along with a four-day comedy club binge at over 10 walkable, intimate venues to end the fest in a frenzy. Badges are on sale now, and you can find more info at moontowercomedyfest.com.
