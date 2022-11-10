ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYY

Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’

This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
WHYY

‘Not On the Same Page’: Community Crisis Intervention Program review shows only short-term success and lack of leadership

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The Community Crisis Intervention Program has come under scrutiny in a recent report. At present, the program can’t move forward with many of the long-term changes needed to reduce further violence.
WHYY

Regional Roundup: November 14, 2022

The CDC recently refined opioid prescription guidelines, encouraging physicians to work with pain patients individually instead of taking a blanket approach that, in the past few years, led to swift tapering of medications or even a full stop to some prescriptions. Recommendations also support the use of treatments like methadone for patients with opioid use disorder. We’ll talk with Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, director of the Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy at Penn Medicine. (@CAMP_Penn)
WHYY

N.J. man charged in connection with ‘broad’ threat to synagogues

A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing charges, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce and was scheduled...
WHYY

Chadds Ford teen empowers kids, by providing space where youth voices matter

“I just see it all as activism— youth activism,” says Isabella Hanson, founder of the “I Matter” Poetry and Art Competition. The Kennett Square High School Senior started the program in 2020 after the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. A writer and poet, Hanson says she was shocked by what she saw her peers posting on social media about the tragic killings by police.
WHYY

Trailer: Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist

Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist explores this controversial policing method and solutions to Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis. Launch date is Nov. 15, 2022. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
WHYY

Pet Foster Organization Provides Peace of Mind for Vets

Next on You Oughta Know, discover how the Veterans Multi-Service Center is helping vulnerable vets fight addiction through New Day. Learn about PACT for Animals, a pet foster organization that provides peace of mind for vets. Go on the job at ChristianaCare with robotic helpers that give nurses more time with patients. Find out what’s playing at the 42nd annual Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival. Wet your whistle with the Philadelphia Whiskey Society.
WHYY

Tattooed Mom, Bar Bombon, Spice Finch

Kae Lani and guests talk about the loaded tater tots at Tattooed Mom, the vegan tacos at Bar Bombon, and the kebabs and Mediterranean-inspired spread at Spice Finch. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
WHYY

Philadelphia Jewish Film Fest, Philadholphia, Joan Osborne, and Love Your Park Day, in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Art dominates in the Delaware Valley this weekend as lower temperatures and daylight saving time kicks in. Among the highlights are an art crawl in Northern Liberties, special exhibitions at the Barnes and the Philadelphia Museum of Art respectively, and the Museum’s annual Contemporary Crafts show. On the cultural front, Diwali is celebrated through arts and music. And Actress/activist/comedian Amanda Seales and singer/songwriter Joan Osborne are both sharing their politically charged work onstage this weekend.
WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

