WHYY’s ‘Stop and Frisk’ podcast explores solutions to gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The WHYY newsroom has partnered with the new Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at Temple University to produce a podcast about the Philadelphia gun violence crisis.
A home improvement project in North Philly means a milestone for Habitat
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia is celebrating a major milestone. In the coming weeks, the nonprofit will finish up repairs on a two-story rowhome in Hunting Park — the organization’s 1,000th project since launching in 1985. “We’re not stopping. We can’t stop,” said CEO Corrine O’Connell....
Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
‘Not On the Same Page’: Community Crisis Intervention Program review shows only short-term success and lack of leadership
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The Community Crisis Intervention Program has come under scrutiny in a recent report. At present, the program can’t move forward with many of the long-term changes needed to reduce further violence.
Regional Roundup: November 14, 2022
The CDC recently refined opioid prescription guidelines, encouraging physicians to work with pain patients individually instead of taking a blanket approach that, in the past few years, led to swift tapering of medications or even a full stop to some prescriptions. Recommendations also support the use of treatments like methadone for patients with opioid use disorder. We’ll talk with Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, director of the Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy at Penn Medicine. (@CAMP_Penn)
Philadelphia preparing for possible arrival of migrants from Texas
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The City of Philadelphia says a bus of migrants may soon be arriving from Texas. City officials called the situation “fluid,” adding that Texas officials have not coordinated with them. Approximately 52 migrants are expected to depart Del Rio, Texas sometime Saturday.
Philadelphia City Council committee approves what they call ‘cutting edge’ abortion bill
The right to a safe, legal abortion in Philadelphia was the topic of a meeting on a series of bills and a resolution in City Council. The three-bill package is designed to defend abortion rights and protect patients who seek reproductive heath treatment in the city. Councilmember Helen Gym said...
N.J. man charged in connection with ‘broad’ threat to synagogues
A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing charges, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce and was scheduled...
Chadds Ford teen empowers kids, by providing space where youth voices matter
“I just see it all as activism— youth activism,” says Isabella Hanson, founder of the “I Matter” Poetry and Art Competition. The Kennett Square High School Senior started the program in 2020 after the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. A writer and poet, Hanson says she was shocked by what she saw her peers posting on social media about the tragic killings by police.
Trailer: Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist
Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist explores this controversial policing method and solutions to Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis. Launch date is Nov. 15, 2022. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Pet Foster Organization Provides Peace of Mind for Vets
Next on You Oughta Know, discover how the Veterans Multi-Service Center is helping vulnerable vets fight addiction through New Day. Learn about PACT for Animals, a pet foster organization that provides peace of mind for vets. Go on the job at ChristianaCare with robotic helpers that give nurses more time with patients. Find out what’s playing at the 42nd annual Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival. Wet your whistle with the Philadelphia Whiskey Society.
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
A man was fatally shot on Monday afternoon while riding a SEPTA train on the Broad Street Line, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. near Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue in the city’s Francisville section. The man, who is believed to be in his 20s,...
Towamencin residents move forward with fight against sewer privatization
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The fight against sewer privatization will continue in Towamencin. Unofficial results from Montgomery County show that 60%...
Tattooed Mom, Bar Bombon, Spice Finch
Kae Lani and guests talk about the loaded tater tots at Tattooed Mom, the vegan tacos at Bar Bombon, and the kebabs and Mediterranean-inspired spread at Spice Finch. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Can light-based art improve your health? This Philly exhibition wants to find out
In a darkened space underneath a stairwell at the Hot•Bed gallery in Philadelphia’s Old City, a pulsing mandala of light flickers with pixelated rings of static. The hypnotic piece tricks the brain into believing the wall hanging is actually receding down a tunnel toward a vanishing point. “Infinite...
Only 2 votes separate Moffa and Hogan in Bucks County state House district, preliminary results show
There are a handful of Pennsylvania House races that could determine the balance of power in the chamber. One of those is the 142nd state House district race in Bucks County between Democrat Mark Moffa and Republican Joe Hogan. Moffa is leading with only two votes, according to preliminary election...
It could be a rainy start to the weekend as remnants of Hurricane Nicole are sweep through Philly
Heavy rain and winds are possible for the Philadelphia metro area to start the weekend as remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to sweep through the area Friday, after hitting Florida. Nicole strengthened to hurricane strength Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm will hit southeast Florida Thursday...
Philadelphia Jewish Film Fest, Philadholphia, Joan Osborne, and Love Your Park Day, in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Art dominates in the Delaware Valley this weekend as lower temperatures and daylight saving time kicks in. Among the highlights are an art crawl in Northern Liberties, special exhibitions at the Barnes and the Philadelphia Museum of Art respectively, and the Museum’s annual Contemporary Crafts show. On the cultural front, Diwali is celebrated through arts and music. And Actress/activist/comedian Amanda Seales and singer/songwriter Joan Osborne are both sharing their politically charged work onstage this weekend.
Yardley voters reject ballot question about reducing the size of borough council
Yardley Borough residents voted against reducing the size of Yardley Borough Council from seven members to five. Nearly 58% of Yardley voters said “no” to a ballot question asking if they wanted to cut the size of the council, according to unofficial election results from Bucks County. Resident...
Newtown Township will raise property taxes to fund the Newtown Ambulance Squad
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Newtown Township residents voted to raise property taxes to fund the Newtown Ambulance Squad. Unofficial election results...
