State Rep. Matt Hall tapped as new GOP House leader

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a new Republican leader in Lansing.

State Representative Matt Hall of Comstock Township will be the Republican caucus leader for the 2023-2024 legislative term.

Hall currently serves as the chairman of the House Tax Policy Committee as well as the chairman of the House Republican caucus.

Hall was reelected to his seat on Tuesday.

“Michigan families are going through tough times right now. They want strong leadership at the Capitol that will focus on lowering inflation and increasing jobs and that knows how to get things done,” Hall said in a press release. “Those are issues we’ve been working on since we came to Lansing, and they are going to stay priorities for this Republican caucus next year. I’m proud to have the trust of my colleagues and of this chamber, and I look forward to leading that effort and delivering solutions for Michigan families over the next two years.”

Democrats took control of the State Legislature for the first time in nearly 40 years this week. They have not named who they plan to be Speaker of the House, however Winnie Brinks was selected as the first ever female Senate majority leader.

