ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

State Rep. Matt Hall tapped as new GOP House leader

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45greG_0j6NxsoL00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a new Republican leader in Lansing.

State Representative Matt Hall of Comstock Township will be the Republican caucus leader for the 2023-2024 legislative term.

Hall currently serves as the chairman of the House Tax Policy Committee as well as the chairman of the House Republican caucus.

Hall was reelected to his seat on Tuesday.

“Michigan families are going through tough times right now. They want strong leadership at the Capitol that will focus on lowering inflation and increasing jobs and that knows how to get things done,” Hall said in a press release. “Those are issues we’ve been working on since we came to Lansing, and they are going to stay priorities for this Republican caucus next year. I’m proud to have the trust of my colleagues and of this chamber, and I look forward to leading that effort and delivering solutions for Michigan families over the next two years.”

Democrats took control of the State Legislature for the first time in nearly 40 years this week. They have not named who they plan to be Speaker of the House, however Winnie Brinks was selected as the first ever female Senate majority leader.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Matt DePerno announces campaign for Michigan Republican Party chair

Lansing — Matt DePerno, who lost his bid for attorney general but has been a favorite of former President Donald Trump, announced Monday that he wants to be the Michigan Republican Party's new chairman. The lawyer from Kalamazoo launched his campaign six days after the midterm election, in which...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MI conservatives look to change state GOP

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Organizers call the new PAC the north star for the America First movement. Leaders of the “Grand New Party” say they want to support like-minded candidates get to the State House, county commission boards and school boards. State Rep. Steve Carra from Three Rivers announced the start of what’s being called […]
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House

FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win

(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added.  According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing

(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Katie Hobbs defeats Trump ally Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race

Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to win the race for governor in Arizona, defeating high-profile Republican Kari Lake after a contentious and down-to-the-wire election. NBC News and CNN both projected the race for Hobbs on Monday night. The victory is the latest major win for Democrats in what has turned...
ARIZONA STATE
Morning Sun

Whitmer, Dixon get record Isabella votes in gubernatorial race

Tuesday was a record-setting day for candidates in both parties in terms of raw vote totals. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon both got more votes than previous gubernatorial candidates. In fact, Whitmer got more votes than any other ticket-topping Democrat except for Joe Biden in 2020. Whitmer’s 12,603 recorded by...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy