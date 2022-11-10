Former Harris County Precinct 6 lieutenant charged in child sex assault, records show

A former lieutenant with Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's office has been charged with indecency with child sexual contact, according to court documents.

An investigation into former Lt. Paul Fernandez began in October after accusations came to light. He was terminated from his role at the same time, as authorities investigated the claims.

Details are limited at this time, but court records show Fernandez was released on a $50,000 bond.

Fernandez joined Precinct 6 in January 2013 as a reserve officer while working full-time with Houston ISD. He was appointed as administrative sergeant overseeing Internal Affairs and promoted to administrative lieutenant in 2022.

His next court date is set for Jan. 26, 2023, according to court records.