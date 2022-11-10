ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

FTX users appear to be cashing out of bankrupt crypto exchange through a Bahamas loophole

Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
CNBC

Walmart will report earnings before the bell — here's what to expect

Walmart will report its earnings before the bell Tuesday. The retailer cut its full-year profit outlook in July, saying shoppers were pulling back on discretionary purchases. As inflation remains hot, the retailer may benefit from its strength in grocery and reputation for low prices. Here's what Wall Street is expecting...

