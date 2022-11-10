Read full article on original website
State lawmakers urge Nassau County to respond to language access report
In a letter to Nassau County, Democratic state lawmakers are urging the county to respond to a report that faulted the police department for not answering calls from Spanish-speaking residents. In a report two months ago, the Long Island Language Advocates Coalition and the New York Immigration Coalition said Spanish-speaking...
Honoring what has been lost
A new memorial for the 26 people killed at the Sandy Hook school shooting nearly ten years ago opened this weekend. Red flags were raised prior to the cyberattack on Suffolk County in September. Connecticut residents voted to enact early voting, so what are the next steps? And, an increasing number of young people in Connecticut are pressuring apprenticeship programs over college.
Suffolk County officials warned of cyber threats before ransomware attack
The Suffolk County Clerk’s office raised red flags about cybersecurity threats months before the attack in September that crashed the county government computer networks, according to records and emails obtained by Newsday. Officials at the county clerk’s office reported several cyber threats up the chain of command in the...
Christopher Loeb files lawsuit against Suffolk County, police department
News 12 has learned the suit filed by Christopher Loeb alleges five Suffolk officers directed a police dog to attack him, seriously injuring him.
