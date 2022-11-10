Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer: Why the two-day rally to end last week is significant — and what to expect next
Let's say you wanted to design a program to lower inflation. Wouldn't you do exactly what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is doing? You would be raising rates aggressively, and I defy you to say that he isn't doing just that.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 6 cyclical ‘smokestack’ stocks may be worth owning
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "Sell the techs into any strength … because they're right in the middle of the Federal Reserve's blast zone. But as for the cyclical smokestack stocks? Many of them could be worth owning," he said.
CNBC
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
CNBC
Stock futures rise after Wall Street suffers first decline in three sessions
Stock futures were higher Tuesday morning after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117 points, or 0.35%. S&P...
CNBC
JPMorgan predicts the best long-term 60/40 portfolio returns in more than a decade
These mutual funds are planning to hit investors with capital gains distributions. How to decide the right move for you.
CNBC
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have disappeared, SBF had a secret 'back door' to transfer billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
CNBC
Here's why it may take a while for housing inflation to cool off
The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
CNBC
Dollar rebounds as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slumps
The U.S. dollar climbed versus the yen and stayed firm against other major peers on Tuesday as more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. The dollar gained 0.34% to 140.40 yen, adding to its 0.84% overnight rebound from a 2 1/2-month low of 138.46....
CNBC
Bezos urges consumers and business owners to reduce risk in the face of a likely recession
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos once again warned of the challenges of an economic recession. He urged consumers and small business owners to reduce their risk by holding cash and delaying big purchases. Many executives have recently warned of difficult economic times ahead, with a fresh wave of layoffs and cost...
Shopee, the Amazon of Asia, has laid off around 7,000 employees in the last six months, after latest cuts: report
Around 100 Shopee employees in Singapore and China were laid off on Monday, per Bloomberg. HR, training, recruitment and employee relationship management teams were among those affected.
CNBC
iPhone supply disruptions in China weigh on Apple, but should be temporary headwind
's (AAPL) iPhone shipment forecast amid uncertainty over when production at a key assembly plant in China will fully resume, predicting revenue and earnings declines in the current quarter. But even with expected supply disruptions, the Club remains optimistic on Apple's ability to make up production shortages in light of Beijing's recent move to begin easing Covid-19 restrictions.
CNBC
European markets muted as investors gauge economic outlook
European markets were cautious on Tuesday as investors gauged the economic outlook in the region and wider global economy. The muted sentiment comes after a choppy session in the United States on Monday, led by comments from Federal Reserve leaders Lael Brainard and Chris Waller about interest rate hikes. While...
CNBC
British government to usher in new era of austerity in effort to restore market confidence
Hunt is expected to announce tax rises and spending cuts totaling between £50 billion ($58.85 billion) and £60 billion per year as he tries to plug a substantial hole in the country's public finances. The Bank of England has projected that the U.K. is at the beginning of...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and more
(HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.
CNBC
Fed Vice Chair Brainard says it may 'soon' be appropriate to move to slower pace of rate hikes
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard indicated Monday that the central bank could soon slow the pace of its interest rate increases. "I think it will probably be appropriate soon to move to a slower pace of rate increases," she told Bloomberg News in a live interview. Federal Reserve Vice...
CNBC
Credit Suisse sells most of its securitized products business to Apollo as it speeds up restructure
Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced that it would accelerate the restructure of its investment bank by selling a significant portion of its securitized products group to Apollo Global Management. The embattled lender said the transaction, along with the potential sale of other assets, would reduce its SPG assets from around...
Comments / 0