5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
Jim Cramer says these 6 cyclical ‘smokestack’ stocks may be worth owning

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "Sell the techs into any strength … because they're right in the middle of the Federal Reserve's blast zone. But as for the cyclical smokestack stocks? Many of them could be worth owning," he said.
S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower to snap two-day rally, Dow sheds 200 points

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks fell to start the week as investors took a pause from last week's big rally and digested a slew of corporate and economic news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500...
Stock futures rise after Wall Street suffers first decline in three sessions

Stock futures were higher Tuesday morning after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117 points, or 0.35%. S&P...
Here's why it may take a while for housing inflation to cool off

The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
Dollar rebounds as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slumps

The U.S. dollar climbed versus the yen and stayed firm against other major peers on Tuesday as more Federal Reserve officials made the case for even tighter U.S. monetary policy. The dollar gained 0.34% to 140.40 yen, adding to its 0.84% overnight rebound from a 2 1/2-month low of 138.46....
iPhone supply disruptions in China weigh on Apple, but should be temporary headwind

's (AAPL) iPhone shipment forecast amid uncertainty over when production at a key assembly plant in China will fully resume, predicting revenue and earnings declines in the current quarter. But even with expected supply disruptions, the Club remains optimistic on Apple's ability to make up production shortages in light of Beijing's recent move to begin easing Covid-19 restrictions.
European markets muted as investors gauge economic outlook

European markets were cautious on Tuesday as investors gauged the economic outlook in the region and wider global economy. The muted sentiment comes after a choppy session in the United States on Monday, led by comments from Federal Reserve leaders Lael Brainard and Chris Waller about interest rate hikes. While...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and more

(HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.

