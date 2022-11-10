Read full article on original website
Pacific Whale Foundation announces Welcome Home the Whales 2022 event and online auction
Presented in partnership with OCEAN Organic Farm and Distillery, Welcome Home the Whales celebrates the annual return of humpback whales to Maui Nui waters with an in-person fundraising event Nov. 17 and an online auction, which began on Nov. 4, both benefiting ocean conservation nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation. Hosted at...
Maui Aids Foundation to host World Aids Day Hawaiʻi 2022, Dec. 1
For the first time in history, the blocks from the National AIDS Memorial Quilt representing individuals lost in Hawaiʻi will be on display for viewing. Seen for the first time on Maui, organizers say this is an extremely rare and meaningful opportunity to pay tribute to those lost within the local community.
Maui Kahu Wayne Higa holds on to faith in effort to restore 146-year-old Kaʻahumanu Church, an early symbol of women’s rights
(Kahu Wayne Higa has gone from a state transportation employee guiding airplanes to passenger gates on Maui to shepherding a congregation at Kaʻahumanu Church in Wailuku and restoring Kaʻahumanu Church built in 1876. The church land was part of the compound of the last king of Maui, Kahekili, before King Kamehameha I conquered Maui Island. The restoration task seems daunting for a congregation of 30 members, but faith plays a prominent role in the family life of Higa, who has six children. His great-grandfather, buried in ʻUlupalakua, is the renowned paniolo Ikua Purdy who had enough faith to cross the ocean to compete in a rodeo thousands of miles away. Purdy stunned American Westerners by winning the 1908 World Roping Championship in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Higa himself prefers to turn the conversation to the task of restoring the church named after Queen Kaʻahumanu. He was interviewed by Maui Now writer Gary Kubota.)
Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Nov. 10-16
For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Nov. 10-16, find our comprehensive listing HERE. Ticket sales start this week for the the Christmas season concert of Willie Nelson & Family at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 23 at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Lunch is Back at the Famed Fleetwood’s on Front Street
For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fleetwood’s on Front Street will be open for lunch. Beginning on Nov. 16, you can enjoy a midday meal at the restaurant, and if you’re lucky, grab a seat on the rooftop lounge. (Let’s be real, you need a reservation to dine upstairs.)
Maui brush fire 40% contained, 2,100 acres scorched
Maui Count Officials announced that the West Maui brush fire that was first reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 11:40 a.m. is still ablaze.
5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures
Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.
Swift-moving fire in West Maui burns 850 acres: Lahaina Bypass closed, 4 school closures, Shelter opens at Civic Center
West Maui fire burns 850 acres; Lahaina Civic Center opens as shelter; 4 Lahaina schools closed; Bypass closure. (Update: 8:51 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022) The Lahaina Civic Center has opened as of 8 p.m. today for any evacuees from a brush fire first reported at 11:40 a.m. today in the area of Kauaula Valley. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hōkiokio Place.
Maui mayoral race: Bissen thanks his supporters while Victorino apologizes to his
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A triumphant Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen thanked supporters for believing in him on Wednesday, a day after ousting incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino in the general election. “I feel very lucky, very honored. The fact that the county of Maui, Molokai, Lanai has placed their trust in...
For this Maui shop, the smash-and-grab was bad but what’s worse is the damage left behind
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday at around 3 a.m., Hi-Tech Surf Sports owner owner Kim Ball woke to a phone call. “I thought, ‘Oh it’s just a random call’ and I blocked the number,” he said. But that call was from security, alerting him that there...
Our Hawaiʻi coalition: hundreds of mail-in ballots with “deficient” signatures on Maui
More than 800 mail-in ballots were reportedly set aside for “deficient” signatures in Maui County on Election Day, and are pending voter action in order to be officially counted, according to Our Hawaiʻi, a coalition of nearly 20 pledge and policy partners that advocates for putting kamaʻāina and kānaka maoli first.
Man dies following solo skydiving jump
HANA, Hawai'i (KHON2) -- Maui County Officials announced that on Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:06 p.m., a skydiving accident was reported to Maui Police Department.
After nearly 4 days, firefighters continue to battle large brush fire in Lahaina
2 suspects arrested in connection to crash, armed robbery in North Kona. Hawaii Island police arrested 2 suspects who allegedly robbed a Kona store at gunpoint before crashing their getaway truck and opening fire at an officer. ‘I had a purpose’: UH student shares remarkable career of service to her...
Hana Hwy near Waianapanapa shut down, vehicle overturned
A vehicle is overturned on Hana Highway, east of Waianapanapa near mile marker 32, according to Maui County officials.
Wailuku man killed in skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui
A 58-year-old Wailuku man died in a skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui on Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Upon arrival, officers performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive man until fire and medic personnel took over;...
Derek Kawakami re-elected on Kauai, Maui getting new mayor
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbents or elect a new mayor.
Former MPD officer gets 10-year sentence
Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted child enticement, a crime he committed while he was about to serve another sentence.
34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
