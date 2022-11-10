ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Maui Aids Foundation to host World Aids Day Hawaiʻi 2022, Dec. 1

For the first time in history, the blocks from the National AIDS Memorial Quilt representing individuals lost in Hawaiʻi will be on display for viewing. Seen for the first time on Maui, organizers say this is an extremely rare and meaningful opportunity to pay tribute to those lost within the local community.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Kahu Wayne Higa holds on to faith in effort to restore 146-year-old Kaʻahumanu Church, an early symbol of women’s rights

(Kahu Wayne Higa has gone from a state transportation employee guiding airplanes to passenger gates on Maui to shepherding a congregation at Kaʻahumanu Church in Wailuku and restoring Kaʻahumanu Church built in 1876. The church land was part of the compound of the last king of Maui, Kahekili, before King Kamehameha I conquered Maui Island. The restoration task seems daunting for a congregation of 30 members, but faith plays a prominent role in the family life of Higa, who has six children. His great-grandfather, buried in ʻUlupalakua, is the renowned paniolo Ikua Purdy who had enough faith to cross the ocean to compete in a rodeo thousands of miles away. Purdy stunned American Westerners by winning the 1908 World Roping Championship in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Higa himself prefers to turn the conversation to the task of restoring the church named after Queen Kaʻahumanu. He was interviewed by Maui Now writer Gary Kubota.)
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, Nov. 10-16

For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Nov. 10-16, find our comprehensive listing HERE. Ticket sales start this week for the the Christmas season concert of Willie Nelson & Family at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 23 at 6:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
KAHULUI, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Lunch is Back at the Famed Fleetwood’s on Front Street

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fleetwood’s on Front Street will be open for lunch. Beginning on Nov. 16, you can enjoy a midday meal at the restaurant, and if you’re lucky, grab a seat on the rooftop lounge. (Let’s be real, you need a reservation to dine upstairs.)
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Swift-moving fire in West Maui burns 850 acres: Lahaina Bypass closed, 4 school closures, Shelter opens at Civic Center

West Maui fire burns 850 acres; Lahaina Civic Center opens as shelter; 4 Lahaina schools closed; Bypass closure. (Update: 8:51 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022) The Lahaina Civic Center has opened as of 8 p.m. today for any evacuees from a brush fire first reported at 11:40 a.m. today in the area of Kauaula Valley. Residents who may need to evacuate are those in the vicinity of Lahainaluna High School, Lahainaluna Road and Hōkiokio Place.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Wailuku man killed in skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui

A 58-year-old Wailuku man died in a skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui on Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Upon arrival, officers performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive man until fire and medic personnel took over;...
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
LAHAINA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy