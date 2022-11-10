Read full article on original website
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
Missing Dubuque Man Found Dead
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man was discovered near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Investigators say they were called to the railroad tracks near the fairgrounds a little after 10pm Wednesday after staff members from the Canadian National Railroad reporting seeing a body as their train passed by. The body was identified as Joseph Peavey of Dubuque. He was reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility on October 26th. Investigators say he was accidentally hit by a train sometime between then and November 9th. An autopsy will be conducted, and Peavey's death is still under investigation.
Shullsburg Man Arrested For 2nd OWI Following Crash
A man from Shullsburg was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating While Intoxicated Sunday around 1am. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway W in White Oak Springs Township for a two vehicle accident. 43 year old Elizabeth Rood of Benton was traveling on County Highway W, and was slowing to stop at the intersection when she was rear ended by a vehicle driven by 33 year old Adam Kaiser of Shullsburg. Kaiser was arrested for his 2nd offense of Operating while Intoxicated and he was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Kaiser was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released to a responsible party. Rood was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Both vehicles had severe damage and were towed from the scene. Shullsburg Fire and Shullsburg EMS assisted at the scene.
Two Hurt in Early Saturday Semi Crash
Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Saturday morning. At around 1:40AM, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reported to a crash scene along US Highway 20 at mile marker 261, located east of Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling west on the highway hit the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Officials say both vehicles suffered significant damage leading to a shutdown of the westbound lanes that lasted for several hours. The drivers of both semis were injured and taken to the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. The driver of the semi that hit the parked one was cited for failure to maintain control. No names have been released.
Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter comes every year, but this year there is a new resource in Linn County to make sure those experiencing homelessness are safe from the elements. Tuesday a cold weather overflow shelter will open in Cedar Rapids at 1017 12th Ave. SW. The Linn County...
Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.
Clothes dryer fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents
A dryer fire in a Cedar Rapids home Friday has displaced the residents. According to a release from the Fire Department, no one was home when they were alerted to smoke and flames coming from a home on the 1300 block of M Avenue Northeast just after 10am. Arriving crews went in through the rear entrance and discovered fire coming from inside and around a clothes dryer on the first floor.
Fire at Dickeyville Motel, 2 Families Displaced
At least two families are without a home following a fire at a motel in Grant County motel Wednesday. The fire occurred at the Wisconsin Wood Inn in Dickeyville around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a report, one of the families said they lost everything in one of the apartments attached to the motel. The Dickeyville Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the fire Wednesday morning on Main Street in Dickeyville. A witness said she could see smoke coming from the vents towards the attic area of the main hotel. Officials have not reported any injuries from the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross has started helping residents with housing and other essentials.
Jury views video of killing inside Taboo Nightclub on day one of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Testimony began Monday in the trial of Dimione Walker. Walker is accused of shooting and killing Michael Valentine inside Taboo Nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids. The April shooting killed three people and injured nine, Walker is being charged in one of the murders. Walker’s defense team...
Trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub mass shooting begins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening statements began Monday in the trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Three people were killed and nine others were injured in the shooting at the Taboo nightclub in April. Dimione Walker is charged with first-degree...
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. This year's University of Iowa dance gala highlights themes of mental health, with inspiration coming from personal stories.
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly car crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 50 years in prison Thursday for a deadly car crash that happened last year. Branden Authement was convicted of homicide by vehicle OWI, serious injury by vehicle, and theft. A criminal complaint shows he stole a vehicle from a...
Doctors and hospitals warn public about increase in RSV cases
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About a dozen pediatricians and two major Dubuque area hospitals released warnings about an increase in respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, cases on Friday. These pediatricians said the increase in cases is increasing the number of hospitalizations, which they believe will strain resources...
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident
A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
