Knoxville, TN

WBIR

KPD warns about call scammers posing as police officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it has been made aware of people posing as police officers and calling up unsuspecting members of the community. The police officer impersonator says they need some financial information from the caller to close pending criminal cases, according to KPD. KPD...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 in critical condition, dog unaccounted for following Knox Co. fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is in critical condition after a fire near the Union County line Monday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Copper Valley Road around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Once on the scene, the home had been fully engulfed by flames, officials said.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook on Monday searching for volunteers for its senior outreach program. The volunteers would check on the elderly in Blount County. Volunteers are required to graduate from a training program, must be over 21 and have a valid...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Clinton Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinton Police Department announced Monday that one of its K-9 officers had died. K-9 Officer Bronco was with the department from 2013 to 2022, patrolling the city with his partner Sergeant Matt Howell. He was a dual-certified tracking and drug detection dog, according to officials.
CLINTON, TN
indherald.com

Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items

ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
ONEIDA, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Police investigate man’s death

A 54-year-old man was found dead in front of a North Knoxville auto parts store Wednesday evening and police were trying to determine what led to his demise. The man’s body was found in the grass near the front of Auto Zone at 5727 Clinton Highway about 6:50 p.m., according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Child dies in Bell County house fire

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person died in a house fire Sunday evening. The house fire happened in Middlesboro. Officials said the victim was a 10-year-old but did not release the name. We will update this story when more information is...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing 10-year-old

Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor. Cattle on the loose after tractor trailer overturns on I-40 West in Cocke Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officials...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS

Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
