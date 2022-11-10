Read full article on original website
Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
North Dakota Game and Fish announces public advisory board meetings
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Game and Fish has announced their fall series of public advisory board meetings — as well as a major public hearing regarding new rules and amendments to North Dakota’s administration. These meetings, which are hosted every spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss […]
wdayradionow.com
RSV season starts early in Minnesota, North and South Dakota
(St. Paul, MN) -- Health care officials say the winter respiratory disease season is starting early in Minnesota. Emergency room workers say their departments are getting slammed with a high volume of RSV and flu cases that are filling hospital beds, especially in pediatric wards. The latest state figures show...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota airports see near pre-pandemic level passenger counts in September
(Fargo, ND) -- Passenger numbers at the state's commercial airports are on the rise. The State Aeronautics Commission says Hector International in Fargo enjoyed its best September ever with over 35-thousand passengers, a 3.6% increase. Five of North Dakota's commercial airports exceeded numbers from September 2019. Bismarck increased by just under ten percent, Dickinson's passenger numbers rose by over 26-percent and Williston spiked with a nearly 42-percent increase in passengers this September compared to 2019.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota and Minnesota among 40 states to share $391.5M settlement related to Google's location-tracking practices
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday that he and a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location-tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state privacy settlement that attorneys general have ever reached. Minnesota will receive $8,251,975.29 from the settlement.
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Republicans name Howe's replacement in State House
(Cass County, ND) -- A new state representative from rural Cass County is headed to Bismarck. Republican leaders appointed Jonathan Warrey to succeed Michael Howe. Howe resigned Wednesday after being elected as Secretary of State. Warrey is chief operating officer for an information technology and office equipment vendor. He will...
wdayradionow.com
Child Labor Lawsuit includes four Minnesota teens
(St. Paul, MN) -- A child labor lawsuit against a cleaning subcontractor includes four Minnesota teens. Investigators say Packers Sanitation Services hired at least 31 children to work at JBS plants in Worthington and Marshall, Minnesota, and Grand Island, Nebraska. They say the teens worked overnight shifts at the slaughterhouses...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU professor set to retire after 55 years at school
(Fargo, ND) -- It is a literal end of an era for one professor at North Dakota State University. Michael M. Miller, director and bibliographer of the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at the NDSU Libraries, is set to retire on December 1st after over 55 years at NDSU. An...
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New COVID cases down in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID-19 cases are down in North Dakota. State health officials say there were 940 new cases statewide in the last week. Eleven counties remain in the medium risk category and nine are at high risk. Hospitalizations were up, with over 75 patients admitted. Since the beginning...
Lisa Finley-DeVille, District 4A House Candidate, Statement on District 4A Election Results
MANDAREE, N.D. — I want to first, acknowledge my opponent, State Representative Terry Jones for the years of service that he has given to the Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara people. We did it Fort Berthold, we opened the opportunity for our children and other Native Americans to run for North...
Early North Dakota Winter Storm Topples Driving Range Nets in Viral Video
A driving range in Fargo, North Dakota is making a few repairs after an early winter storm’s heavy ice toppled its nets late last week. A video obtained by The Weather Channel shows the winter storm dropping ice, which accumulated on the driving range’s nets. The built-up heavy ice then caused chunks of the netting to fall one after another in a domino-like way. Then a large section of the netting came crashing down at the end of the video.
fargomonthly.com
Movie Review: Sanctified Shines A Light On North Dakota’s History
Daniel Bielinski’s latest filmmaking effort is a Western crowd-pleaser, regardless of North Dakota pride. North Dakotans take pride in their state and its history. That’s why our interest peaked when we heard about a film that was shot and set in North Dakota. “Sanctified,” a 2022 picture from filmmaker Daniel Bielinski, is a Western with strong Christian elements that offers a thrilling ride!
Why the GOP lost in the suburbs – Minnesota’s largest voting bloc
Minnesota Republicans were confident that their campaign message would reverse recent trends toward the DFL in the vote-rich but swingy suburbs. Gas prices and a fear of crime flowing out of the cities would be enough to overcome concerns that the June overturning of Roe v. Wade in a case known as Dobbs put abortion rights at risk.
wdayradionow.com
New North Dakota State House, Senate Majority Leaders chosen
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Senate and House Republican caucuses have elected new leadership Monday night at their respective caucus meetings in Bismarck. The Senate republicans elected Senator David Hogue (District 38-Minot) for Senate Majority Leader, Senator Jerry Klein (District 14-Harvey) for Assistant Majority Leader and Senator Kristin Roers (District 27-Fargo) for Senate Republican Caucus Chair.
kotatv.com
South Dakota Senate picks new leadership
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fresh from another dominate election, the South Dakota State Senate Republican caucus met and selected new majority leadership for the 2023-2024 term. Majority Leader: Casey Crabtree. Assistant Majority Leader: Mike Diedrich. Majority Whip: Helene Duhamel. Majority Whip: Jack Kolbeck. Majority Whip: Ryan Maher. Majority Whip:...
‘Retail Therapy’ costs North Dakotans $59 million
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Even if you don’t practice it, you’ve probably heard of the idea of ‘Retail Therapy’ — a method of feeling better that usually involves a lot of shopping. While it’s usually seen as a harmless way to get stressed out, this is unfortunately not the case. Prices add up, and if […]
wdayradionow.com
Cass County officials honor citizens, law enforcement who saved man's life
(Cass County, ND) -- Officials in Cass County are honoring four people who saved a man's life in late August. Authorities say Alyssa Redday and Nash Heminger, along with North Dakota Trooper Cameron McCann and Cass County Sheriff's Deputy Ross Krause came to the aid of a young man who had been walking along I-29 near the Kindred Exit.
