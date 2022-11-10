Cate Blanchett to be honored at 2023 SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) announced it will honor Cate Blanchett for Outstanding Performer of the Year for the 2023 festival.

On Feb. 10, Blanchett will be honored for her portrayal of Lydia Tár in Todd Feld's TÁR .

Receiving this prestigious award, Blanchett will set a SBIFF record as this will be her second time being honored as the festival's Outstanding Performer of the Year.

SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling said "Cate Blanchett is an artist that has nothing left to prove; she is one of the most brilliant actresses ever – yet she keeps challenging herself and proving over and over again that she's the most outstanding performer."

The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place live from Feb. 8 - 18, 2023.

Events including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout Santa Barbara – passes and tickets are on sale now at sbiff.org .

