wfxg.com
Arrest made following Augusta murder
(AUGUSTA, GA) - A 25-year old Lincolnton man died from his injuries following a shooting on Friday night in Augusta. According to investigators, Quidarius Collins was struck at Norris Place Apartments, 1931 Murphy Road, and died at an area hospital. A suspect, Daniel Burke, also 25-years old, was detained at...
WRDW-TV
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
WRDW-TV
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly violence that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring. The victim was identified as Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton. The Richmond County...
wfxg.com
Grovetown Middle student found with kitchen knife on campus
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Columbia County student is being charged after being found with a weapon on school campus. According to the Columbia County School District, Grovetown Middle administrators were made aware Monday of a rumor that a student had a weapon. An investigation uncovered a kitchen knife in the student's belongings. It was confiscated.
WIS-TV
Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive. The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over...
RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
wfxg.com
UPDATE: GBI arrests suspect for shooting Richmond County deputy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a suspect for the early-morning shooting of a Richmond County deputy. The GBI has charged Vernon Cratic, Jr. with five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. --------- ORIGINAL STORY: An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway on...
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crashes kill 3 people in 2 days across the region
EHRHARDT, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Single-vehicle crashes have killed three people in two days in the region, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The first of two deadly crashes Sunday morning was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near Hi Ki Pen Road about six miles west of Ehrhardt in Bamberg County.
WRDW-TV
Sister shares details on deputy who was shot in face
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting injured a deputy during a confrontation in a neighborhood that’s already been identified as a crime hotspot. A family member identified the deputy as Michael Cole and said the 25-year-old was shot in the face. His sister said he’s worked for the sheriff’s agency for five years.
WRDW-TV
1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Thursday morning when an abandoned building caught fire in Augusta, and officials believe the victim might have been homeless. Dispatchers said the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn at 1552 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m. Firefighters found a...
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grovetown (Grovetown, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on westbound I-20 near mile marker 188 around 3:15 p.m. The collision involved a big rig truck overturning and spilling fabric softener all over the Interstate.
WRDW-TV
Warnings issued after rabid raccoon found in Columbia County
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found Thursday in a populated area near Hickory Drive and North Belair Road in Columbia County, health officials said Monday. The raccoon was appeared sick and was unable to move. The raccoon did not have contact with humans or pets. The Columbia...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: One person dead after veering off road in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway patrol says one person is dead after veering off the side of the road. Troopers say a 32 year-old driver was driving North on Old Chappells Ferry Rd. near Bolder Dr. driving a Honda sedan around 4:45 this morning. Officials say...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is a worst-case scenario. Drug dealers have found a cheap way to get people high. The problem? It’s not only more affordable, but it’s also even more lethal than heroin, cocaine, and meth. We’re talking about fentanyl. And, if you’ve been hearing about...
Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
Swainsboro man charged with murder after shooting, killing woman in domestic dispute
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars following a deadly domestic dispute in Swainsboro. According to the Swainsboro Police Department(SPD), just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 10, police were dispatched to shots fired in the 220 block of Washington Street in Swainsboro. Upon arrival, officers located a female lying facedown next to an […]
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for B St. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beech Island man in connection to a homicide that happened on B St. back in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested eighteen-year-old Evyn O'Conner on Nov. 7 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WRDW-TV
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Bucket lists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Do you have a bucket list? If so, what is on it? Our morning team sounded off on what was on their bucket lists.
Grovetown man arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Molestation
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Angelo Gastone Zigarelli, 19, was arrested Monday, November 7th by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Zigarelli has been charged with Aggravated Child Molestation and Terroristic Threats and Acts after an alleged incident in Grovetown. He is charged with Aggravated Child Molestation on multiple occasions against a 14-year-old, according to warrants […]
