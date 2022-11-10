Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by teen driver in central Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a teen driver at a busy central Phoenix intersection late Sunday night. Police say the crash happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a teenage driver. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.
proclaimerscv.com
Phoenix Man Was Arrested After Shooting His Brother
A Phoenix man was arrested and jailed after shooting his brother leading to his death. An investigation is conducted in relation to the crime. Police officers said that they arrested a Phoenix man after shooting and killing his brother early Saturday morning. According to reports from different news outlets, the shooting incident happened around 4:30 in the morning near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Newborn Found Lying Dead on Central Phoenix Street
Early Saturday morning, a newborn was found dead lying in a street in central Phoenix. Someone called the police around 1 a.m. reporting a child in the roadway on Nov. 12. When police responded to the scene near 11th Avenue and Madison Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, police found an unresponsive fetus with no signs of trauma. The baby was pronounced deceased.
KTAR.com
Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms
PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Young woman found shot to death in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot to death near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Officers responded to a shooting call at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still...
Police identify woman shot to death near 27th and Glendale avenues
A woman is dead after she was reportedly found shot near 27th Avenue and Glendale Avenue in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested in Mesa apartment shooting that left 18-year-old man dead
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Gilbert resident Joe Jetha Rim for the alleged shooting death of an 18-year-old in Mesa. Officers responded to a shooting call on Nov. 6 around 5:20 a.m. at an apartment near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road, where they found Stephen Benito Jacobo shot in the neck. Jacobo died at the scene.
East Valley Tribune
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
fox10phoenix.com
Suicidal person shot and killed by police officers in Goodyear following confrontation, department says
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A male Goodyear Police say was suicidal was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 12. The department says just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Golf Club Drive and Desert Sage for reports of a suicidal person stabbing themselves.
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department reported a five-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. The accident occurred near US-60 and Gilbert Road. The officials reported that the collision involved five vehicles. Some of the cars had reportedly caught fire after the crash.
AZFamily
Woman dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after a shooting Friday night in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting call and found a woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, wounded by a gunshot. She died of her injuries at the scene. Police don’t have any suspects and detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix-area man not seen since weekend
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a metro Phoenix man who went missing days ago. Charles Cohen, 78, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday at home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Sunday. They said they were told he was going to the gym, but his workout clothes were still at the home.
fox10phoenix.com
Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60
MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
Newborn found dead in street near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street
A newborn was found dead on a central Phoenix street early Saturday morning near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
fox10phoenix.com
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
AZFamily
2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
No substance found inside ‘suspicious’ envelope at Lake campaign headquarters, police say
PHOENIX — There was no suspicious white powder inside an envelope opened earlier this week at the Phoenix headquarters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, officials said. Phoenix Police spokeswoman Donna Rossi said the state lab tested the items from Lake’s office and determined “there was no substance inside.”...
