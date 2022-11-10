PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a teen driver at a busy central Phoenix intersection late Sunday night. Police say the crash happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by a teenage driver. Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO