Shoshoni “Fast Lane” Getting Big Upgrade With New Building, Gas Pumps, Fast Food, Liquor Store
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If you’ve driven through central Wyoming, chances are you’ve stopped at the Fast Lane in Shoshoni. It’s the only gas station (not to mention restroom) for miles in any direction – and because of its strategic location in the center of the state, the place is almost always busy.
Riverton Council to meet Tuesday; Retirement Recognition on Tap
The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. with a rather light agenda, including a retirement recognition for Building Inspector Dave Paskett, a public hearing and consideration of the sale of a parcel at the airport business park, a bid award for a sewer line replacement and a bid award for the replacement of a waste water treatment plant inflow pump. A small business proclamation will also be presented followed by council committee reports and a council member’s roundtable. The agenda is copied below:
Lander School Board to Discuss Sale of Jeffrey City Property
The Fremont County School District #1 Board in Lander will meet Tomorrow in regular session with the usual board member and student board reports, a wellness committee and superintendent’s report followed by a review of the Safe Return to School Plan and a discussion on the potential sale of a Jeffrey City school building and land. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the board room at the Central Administration Office at 863 Sweetwater Street.
Whew, Lucked Out Again! Dubois Earthquake Won’t Lead To Civilization-Ending Super-Volcano Eruption
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 3.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in the Wyoming wilderness in northwest Wyoming over the weekend is likely not a precursor to a devastating eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera supervolcano. “Based on the magnitude, it’s likely not related to Yellowstone,” said Paul Caruso,...
Earthquake hit SW of Dubois Early Sunday Morning
The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in the Absaroka Range some 28 miles SW of Dubois at 2:58 a.m. Sunday morning. The depth of the quake was 10.4 Km. There were no reports of any damage received.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 14, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by John Christensen in Thermopolis, Wyoming. John writes: “This photo was taken from the backyard of our home overlooking south Thermop.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send...
