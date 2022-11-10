Okeechobee police said they are looking for a driver who pulled up to a young boy at his home and yelled for him to come toward her last week. In newly obtained surveillance footage, a white 4-door Chevy Malibu is seen pulling up to the 9-year-old who was playing basketball in his driveway on Southwest 19th Street.

OKEECHOBEE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO