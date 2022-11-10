Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
wflx.com
Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole
Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
wflx.com
Sandi Tree to take shape in downtown West Palm Beach
The iconic Sandi Tree will begin taking shape on Monday in downtown West Palm Beach. Sculptors will start carving the 35-foot tree at 9 a.m., and the process is expected to last all week. You can watch the team all day as they work at the Great Lawn, located at...
wflx.com
Animal rescue leader grateful for help after violent crash during hurricane
The woman in charge of a local animal rescue had strangers come to her rescue when she was involved in a car crash during Hurricane Nicole. It happened late on Nov. 9 night on Interstate 95 as she was heading home from taking a dog to the emergency vet. Vickie...
wflx.com
3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are investigating three separate shootings that left two children and an adult injured Monday afternoon. According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the first shooting occurred at about 3:26 p.m. in the 800 block of Fifth Street. Jachles said a 17-year-old boy was shot and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wflx.com
FPL's Manatee Lagoon kicks off manatee season with tons of fun activites
It's time to celebrate South Florida's favorite marine mammal. Manatee Lagoon, an FPL Eco-Discovery Center, is kicking off manatee season with a free family-friendly weekend celebration packed with tons of fun activities. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m....
wflx.com
St. Lucie County high school student hit by car, Port St. Lucie police say
Authorities said a St. Lucie County high school student was hit by a car in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at Crosstown Parkway and Southwest Cameo Boulevard, not far from St. Lucie West Centennial High School and St. Lucie West K-8 School. St. Lucie...
wflx.com
Video shows suspicious driver yelling to child in Okeechobee
Okeechobee police said they are looking for a driver who pulled up to a young boy at his home and yelled for him to come toward her last week. In newly obtained surveillance footage, a white 4-door Chevy Malibu is seen pulling up to the 9-year-old who was playing basketball in his driveway on Southwest 19th Street.
wflx.com
Children learn the gift of giving at The Gardens Mall
Getting your photo with Santa at The Gardens Mall has become a staple for many northern Palm Beach County families. Photos are taken during mall hours through Christmas Eve. Walkups are welcome, but mall insiders said the best thing to do is make a reservation on the mall's website. You can make a reservation by clicking here.
wflx.com
Suspect wanted for stealing electric scooter from CVS
Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say stole an electric scooter from a CVS store in Lake Worth Beach. The incident occurred on Oct. 24 at the CVS store located in the 100 block of North Dixie Highway. Anyone who can identify the person in...
wflx.com
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lantana
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen days ago in Lantana. The sheriff's office said Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen Tuesday at 1 a.m. near the Costco Wholesale store located on Lantana Road. She was reported missing last Friday.
wflx.com
Solid Waste Division gives update on post-hurricane cleanup
The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department wants to update residents on its plan to collect yard debris following Hurricane Nicole. The department said commercial and residential garbage pickup, as well as residential recycling pickup, are scheduled as normal. Residential bulk junk pickup is on hold until yard debris...
wflx.com
It's safety first at Stuart Air Show, executive says
The tragedy at a Dallas air show, where six people died, has shaken the air show community. Officials at the Stuart Air Show told WPTV on Sunday they are confident in their safety protocols, which they said they go through every morning before anyone takes flight. "At the end of...
wflx.com
Stuart Air Show discusses safety protocols
The tragedy at a Dallas air show, where six people died, has shaken the air show community. Officials at the Stuart Air Show told WPTV on Sunday they are confident in their safety protocols, which they said they go through every morning before anyone takes flight. "At the end of...
wflx.com
Jensen Beach man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions lottery game
A Jensen Beach man just cashed in on a big jackpot. Officials with the Florida Lottery announced Monday that Jeremy Eastman, 51, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white...
wflx.com
'We'll get through this:' Family of victim appears at suspect's plea hearing
A murder suspect accused of killing a Delray Beach woman in 1983 rejected a plea deal during his hearing Monday morning. Ralph Williams, 59, rejected the plea deal presented to him by the state. He told the judge he would like to hire his own attorney, citing dissatisfaction with his legal defense team.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
wflx.com
Missionary Flights International delivers aide to Haiti amid cholera outbreak
A local non-profit organization is stepping up its efforts to help Haiti as the Caribbean island wages war on yet another health crisis. Cholera cases are on the rise once again. According to Haiti's Health Ministry, at least 136 people have died since October. The disease is caused by eating...
Comments / 0