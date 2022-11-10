ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Wil Myers May Not Yet Be Done In San Diego

Wil Myers has spent several years in the San Diego Padres organization and has been a threat for power over the past several years. However, the Padres declined Myers’ $20 million team option for 2023 and instead chose to pay him a $1 million buyout, making him a free agent.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Playing Key Role In Glendale Desert Dogs Reaching Arizona Fall League Championship Game

Of the Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs roster for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, Andy Pages has been a standout performer. He was named to the Fall Stars Game and participated in the inaugural Home Run Derby, and on Friday night played a key part in the Desert Dogs defeating the Peoria Javelinas to reach the AFL Championship Game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kodai Senga Rumors: Dodgers Among Interested Teams

MLB free agency began in full earnest on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers wasted no time by reportedly re-signing Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $20 million. Kershaw returns to a Dodgers rotation that could look very different next season. Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney are...
LOS ANGELES, CA

