Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers at 49ers on Sunday night: NFL betting odds, picks, tips
Week 10 of Sunday's NFL slate concludes with the night game between the 5-3Los Angeles Chargers and the 4-4 San Francisco 49ers(-7, 45.5) from Levi's Stadium. So what can we expect from a betting standpoint Sunday night?. Betting analysts Doug Kezirian, Tyler Fulghum, Joe Fortenbaugh, Anita Marks and Erin Dolan,fantasy...
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. Or so it seems. That's how...
ABC30 Fresno
49ers' Kyle Shanahan baffled by Dre Greenlaw ejection: 'Blew my mind'
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan understood why linebacker Dre Greenlaw drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness following a helmet-to-helmet hit onLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbertlate in the first half of Sunday night's game. But even after his team emerged with a 22-16 victory to...
ABC30 Fresno
Derek Carr fights back tears at podium after Raiders lose to Colts
LAS VEGAS -- Derek Carr, rocking back and forth at the podium with tears in his eyes and a halting voice, apologized for being "emotional" in the wake of theLas Vegas Raiders' 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Coltson Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Colts came in with an interim coach...
ABC30 Fresno
Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels' status: 'Rome was not built in a day'
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Shortly after Josh McDaniels shared his vision of the Las Vegas Raiders' future on Monday, a day after a stunning 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that dropped his team to 2-7, owner Mark Davis told ESPN that he will be patient with his first-year head coach and the program he is building.
NFL legend Larry Csonka toasts Commanders for ending Eagles' perfect season: 'I'm a Washington fan tonight'
Legendary NFL running back Larry Csonka toasted the Washington Commanders for handing the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season.
Comments / 0