ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Supportive leaf shoots available to Lexington to collect remaining leaves

WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

Lexington officials want residents to pay attention to leaf disposal. City leaders decided earlier this fall to stop leaf vacuuming across town.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Lexington extends Emergency Winter Weather plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is extending its Emergency Winter Weather plan through Wednesday morning. It means shelters have added capacity to take in anyone who needs a warm place to stay. The YMCA of Central Kentucky is also collecting donations to help provide warmth and relief to those...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple loses everything in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person critically-injured after Lexington crash.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person has been critically injured after a car crash in Lexington, Monday night. The crash occurred at the 3400 block of Buckhorn Drive. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Scott County reporting multiple scam calls

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a significant number of scam calls circling through their citizens. Sgt. Robert Tackett told FOX 56 multiple callers have called and said they are being contacted by individuals using actual employee names from the sheriff’s office. The individuals being called said they were told they missed jury duty and owe money to be paid immediately.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Police involved tragedy leads to family and community asking for answers

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police continue to investigate an incident involving Desman LaDuke, the young black man who tragically lost his life in a situation involving Nicholasville police at the end of October. People in the city and surrounding areas are now asking the police for accountability. Snow,...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

34-year-old man dead in Darby Creek Road homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has confirmed William L. Edwards, 34, died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 2:49 a.m. from his gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office said Edwards was shot multiple times. Lexington police are investigating a homicide that...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another rain/snowmaker will arrive Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures should warm up a little before the next system blows into town with some rain and snow. It doesn’t look quite as cold out there to get the week started. Most of your temperatures will hover around the mid to upper-40s for both Monday & Tuesday. That’s still not enough to reach the normal daytime highs.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington. It happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64. Crews shut the road down in both directions. Police say two cars were involved and one person was killed. The coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Geoffrey...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Why did WKYT’s on-air radar stop moving?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the addition of MeTV to the WKYT line-up in October, the WKYT First Alert Weather radar channel moved to channel 27.6. Because of the bandwidth required to broadcast MeTV and the existing CBS, The CW, Circle, and Dabl programming on channels 27.1 through 27.5, changes had to be made to the radar channel to ensure the best video quality possible for all of the channels.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police arrest man after search, university shelter-in-place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police arrested a man Thursday concerning a stolen vehicle. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for Christian Pierce because they wanted to question him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and running from the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Keeneland purchases historic Manchester Farm

Keeneland announced the purchase of historic Manchester Farm, whose rolling hills and iconic barn with distinctive blue-and-white cupolas has provided a stunning backdrop for countless photographs. Located on the northern boundary of Keeneland Race Course, Manchester Farm is one of the most recognizable farms in Kentucky. Originally named Manchester Springs...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Arrest made in Bryan Avenue murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in connection to the Oct. 14 death of Robert Wallace Jr. on Bryan Avenue. Don Marshall, 43, was arrested on Tuesday in Georgetown and was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Marshall is currently being held at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person dead after Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A 22-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Georgetown, on Monday night. The Scott County Sheriff’s office says that the crash happened around 5 p.m. Investigators say the woman was turning off of Seminole trail when she was hit by a pickup truck.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wintery mix for some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold start to the day with temps falling into the 30s and 40s. Our cold front has since passed over us, but a lingering wave of moisture continues to move over us. Let’s get to it. As temps...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
147K+
Followers
15K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy