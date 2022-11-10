Supportive leaf shoots available to Lexington to collect remaining leaves
Lexington officials want residents to pay attention to leaf disposal. City leaders decided earlier this fall to stop leaf vacuuming across town.
Lexington officials want residents to pay attention to leaf disposal. City leaders decided earlier this fall to stop leaf vacuuming across town.
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.orghttps://www.weku.org
Comments / 0