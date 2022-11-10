Read full article on original website
LAWRENCE CO. HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS FINISH RUNNER-UP, QUALIFY FOR STATE COMPETITION
Belfry, Ky. — The Lawrence Co. High School Cheerleaders finished runner-up in the KHSSA Region 8 cheerleading competition Saturday at Belfry High school and will move on the state competition in December. Your 2022 KHSAA Region 8 Runner Ups, Medium Division!. On floor Hannah May, Victoria Penix, Abby Lycans....
School bus goes over embankment; several students, bus driver injured
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Several Magoffin County students and a bus driver were injured Monday morning after an accident sent a school bus over an embankment near Salyersville, Kentucky. At least three people, the driver and two students, were taken from the scene by helicopter. The school district confirmed...
Magoffin Co., Ky school bus crash
TEAM COVERAGE | Driver, students injured in eastern Ky. school bus crash. TEAM COVERAGE | Driver, students injured in eastern Ky. school bus crash. The sheriff says the crash happened on Route 40 near Mine Fork Road. He says the school bus went over a steep embankment and landed on its side.
At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop
A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
Hazard Police Department investigating crash on KY Highway 15
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, two cars collided on KY Highway 15 in front of the Double Kwik gas station in Hazard. Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of the crash at 11:16 a.m. Officers with the Hazard Police Department said a black Chevrolet Sonic was merging...
School bus crash victims’ injuries included some critical patients, Kentucky officials said
A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes...
Partners for Rural Impact opens Appalachian headquarters
Partner for Rural Impact (PRI), a national organization committed to rural student success, held a ribbon-cutting for its new Appalachian headquarters in Hazard on Oct. 31. The headquarters will enable PRI – Appalachia to continue growing proven programs such as Promise Neighborhood, GEAR UP, Full-Service Community Schools and AmeriCorps across Eastern Kentucky, according to a statement from PRI.
Mayor’s race to be decided in court
SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
Flood debris removal crews in E.Ky. adjust collection schedule for Halloween
In the interest of public safety, contracted crews collecting eligible flood debris in Eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday, Oct. 29, through Monday, Oct. 31. Waterway debris removal crews will stop hauling debris from streams to Debris Management Sites by 2 p.m. each day, Saturday through Monday.
Pike County funeral home continues decades-old Veterans Day celebration
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker Memorial hosted its 30th Veterans Day celebration Friday, finding shelter from the rain to keep tradition alive and honor those who serve and have served the country. “I don’t feel that our youth really know what a veteran is or what they do sacrifice,” said...
Flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky focus recovery efforts toward holiday support
Superintendents of the July flood-impacted districts in Eastern Kentucky informed the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership at an Oct. 11 meeting that their districts are turning their recovery efforts toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is...
Local broadcaster recognized with KBA Hall of Fame award
A Pike County broadcaster was recently awarded the prestigious Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame award. Keith Casebolt, who began his broadcasting career while a senior in high school some 40 years ago, said he is humbled by the award. “I guess it comes with age but...
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
Millions announced to provide clean drinking water, improve infrastructure across Kentucky
On Oct. 27, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. Among these projects, two are in Perry County. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the funding comes from the...
KYANA Charities donates to HDA for Perry County flood relief
Thanks to a group from Louisville, Perry County now has even more support for flood relief and recovery in the community. On Oct. 12, representatives from the KYANA Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) presented a $14,000 check to the Housing Development Alliance (HDA), an affordable housing developer in Hazard that is leading local rebuilding efforts.
Hazard, KY
