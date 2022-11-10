ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

WSAZ

Magoffin Co., Ky school bus crash

TEAM COVERAGE | Driver, students injured in eastern Ky. school bus crash. TEAM COVERAGE | Driver, students injured in eastern Ky. school bus crash. The sheriff says the crash happened on Route 40 near Mine Fork Road. He says the school bus went over a steep embankment and landed on its side.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
q95fm.net

Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
PIKEVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hazard Police Department investigating crash on KY Highway 15

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, two cars collided on KY Highway 15 in front of the Double Kwik gas station in Hazard. Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of the crash at 11:16 a.m. Officers with the Hazard Police Department said a black Chevrolet Sonic was merging...
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

Partners for Rural Impact opens Appalachian headquarters

Partner for Rural Impact (PRI), a national organization committed to rural student success, held a ribbon-cutting for its new Appalachian headquarters in Hazard on Oct. 31. The headquarters will enable PRI – Appalachia to continue growing proven programs such as Promise Neighborhood, GEAR UP, Full-Service Community Schools and AmeriCorps across Eastern Kentucky, according to a statement from PRI.
HAZARD, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Mayor’s race to be decided in court

SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Flood debris removal crews in E.Ky. adjust collection schedule for Halloween

In the interest of public safety, contracted crews collecting eligible flood debris in Eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday, Oct. 29, through Monday, Oct. 31. Waterway debris removal crews will stop hauling debris from streams to Debris Management Sites by 2 p.m. each day, Saturday through Monday.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hazard Herald

Flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky focus recovery efforts toward holiday support

Superintendents of the July flood-impacted districts in Eastern Kentucky informed the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership at an Oct. 11 meeting that their districts are turning their recovery efforts toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

KYANA Charities donates to HDA for Perry County flood relief

Thanks to a group from Louisville, Perry County now has even more support for flood relief and recovery in the community. On Oct. 12, representatives from the KYANA Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) presented a $14,000 check to the Housing Development Alliance (HDA), an affordable housing developer in Hazard that is leading local rebuilding efforts.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

