How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
chapelboro.com
Mondays With Mack: ‘Another Trap Game’
UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Carolina is set to finish out the regular season with two home games before heading to Charlotte to take on Clemson in the ACC Championship in December. The Tar Heels completed a perfect 6-0 record in true road games with a win at Wake Forest last Saturday, the program’s first in Winston-Salem since 2004. Up next, Georgia Tech visits Kenan Stadium this weekend.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Early Report Card
Looks like the Tar Heels may have to do it the hard way. Anyone who watched Carolina’s two basketball games so far must admit the first three halves were not exactly what we expected. The Heels may have made up for it with their 59-point, 71 percent second half against College of Charleston, but we’ll have to see if the slow starts continue.
With UNC’s victory at Wake Forest and NC State’s loss, balance of power shifts in NC
For both UNC and NC State, Saturday felt like a turning point. They experienced contrasting results a few hours and 100 miles apart, and now the programs appear headed in opposite directions.
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
Duke basketball falls from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo guard DJ Wagner on Monday afternoon. He ranks No. 1 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, giving Kentucky a five-deep class consisting of four five-stars, all in the top 10, and a top-tier four-star.
No. 1 North Carolina looks to improve vs. Gardner-Webb
Challenges have come early for No. 1 North Carolina. Those have developed from opponents and from coach Hubert Davis. The
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: The Lucky Charm
“I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.”. What a weekend to be a Tar Heel. From basketball to field hockey to soccer to tennis to wrestling, athletes and teams won all over the place. Football, of course,...
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Advances to Program’s 26th Final Four
The UNC field hockey team kept the good times rolling in its final home game of the year, defeating Saint Joseph’s 5-2 on Sunday to advance to the program’s 26th Final Four, the most all-time in Division 1 field hockey. UNC held a 3-0 lead at halftime and...
247Sports
Duke basketball: USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson tips cap to Blue Devils after 84-38 loss
Duke basketball dominated USC Upstate Friday night by way of an 84-38 victory. While the Spartans delivered the first punch, the No. 7 Blue Devils showed their superiority the rest of the night. USC Upstate coach Dave Dickerson gave all the credit to Duke in a tough game on the road.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
North Carolina Tar Heels beat Wake Forest Demon Deacons, clinch ACC Coastal Division
UNC clinched the Coastal crown and a spot in the ACC title game by way of Miami’s 35-14 win over Georgia Tech this evening. But Mack Brown has long said he wants the Tar Heels to feel like they earned their place.
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Wonderful Water with OWASA’s Blake Hodge
Orange Water and Sewer Authority Communications Specialist Blake Hodge spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, November 14th. He discussed PFAS chemicals in our community how OWASA is addressing it. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
UNC Joins Orange County for Annual Veterans Day Ceremony, Memorial Reflection
Orange County held its annual Veterans Day ceremony near the site of the county Veterans Memorial on Friday morning, with much of the traditional program. There was a recognition of all armed forces, a prominent guest speaker and an update on the ongoing construction phases of the memorial outside the Seymour Center in Chapel Hill.
wccbcharlotte.com
NC State University Copes With 4th Student Suicide This Semester
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State University school officials confirm a 4th student has died by suicide this semester. The campus newspaper “The Technician” reports that residents at the Wolf Village were notified of the student’s death via email The death comes just days after the university formed a Student Mental Health Task Force.
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
