chapelboro.com

Mondays With Mack: ‘Another Trap Game’

UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Carolina is set to finish out the regular season with two home games before heading to Charlotte to take on Clemson in the ACC Championship in December. The Tar Heels completed a perfect 6-0 record in true road games with a win at Wake Forest last Saturday, the program’s first in Winston-Salem since 2004. Up next, Georgia Tech visits Kenan Stadium this weekend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Early Report Card

Looks like the Tar Heels may have to do it the hard way. Anyone who watched Carolina’s two basketball games so far must admit the first three halves were not exactly what we expected. The Heels may have made up for it with their 59-point, 71 percent second half against College of Charleston, but we’ll have to see if the slow starts continue.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball falls from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo guard DJ Wagner on Monday afternoon. He ranks No. 1 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, giving Kentucky a five-deep class consisting of four five-stars, all in the top 10, and a top-tier four-star.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: The Lucky Charm

“I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.”. What a weekend to be a Tar Heel. From basketball to field hockey to soccer to tennis to wrestling, athletes and teams won all over the place. Football, of course,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Field Hockey Advances to Program’s 26th Final Four

The UNC field hockey team kept the good times rolling in its final home game of the year, defeating Saint Joseph’s 5-2 on Sunday to advance to the program’s 26th Final Four, the most all-time in Division 1 field hockey. UNC held a 3-0 lead at halftime and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Wonderful Water with OWASA’s Blake Hodge

Orange Water and Sewer Authority Communications Specialist Blake Hodge spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, November 14th. He discussed PFAS chemicals in our community how OWASA is addressing it. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
wccbcharlotte.com

NC State University Copes With 4th Student Suicide This Semester

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State University school officials confirm a 4th student has died by suicide this semester. The campus newspaper “The Technician” reports that residents at the Wolf Village were notified of the student’s death via email The death comes just days after the university formed a Student Mental Health Task Force.
RALEIGH, NC

