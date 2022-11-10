ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit church to remember sailors lost on the Great Lakes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qi03v_0j6Nw04100
1 of 2

DETROIT (AP) — Sailors who lost their lives in shipwrecks on the Great Lakes and Michigan waterways will be remembered at a historic church in downtown Detroit.

The annual Great Lakes Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday and will be livestreamed from Mariners’ Church along the Detroit River.

An estimated 30,000 deaths and roughly 6,000 shipwrecks have occurred on Lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario. Thursday is the 47th anniversary of possibly the most notable wreck: the Nov. 10, 1975, sinking of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald.

The freighter was carrying a load of iron ore pellets to a Detroit steel mill when it plunged to the bottom of Lake Superior during a storm, 17 miles (27 kilometers) from Whitefish Point in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Singer and songwriter Gordon Lightfoot’s “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” tells the tale of the sinking and the power of the massive inland lake.

In 1976, a year after the Edmund Fitzgerald was lost, a memorial service was held at Mariners’ Church and included the ringing of the church’s “Brotherhood” bell 29 times — one for each crewman aboard the freighter.

“The Great Lakes represent a rich bounty for the entire country, and especially for those of us fortunate enough to live by their shores,” said the Rev. Jeffrey Hubbard, pastor of Mariners’ Church of Detroit. “But they can become treacherous and unpredictable.”

“Six thousand shipwrecks, and more we aren’t even aware of yet, and the 30,000 lives lost in them are all the proof we need of that,” Hubbard said. “That’s why we take the time each year to reflect on those lives and to pray that there will be no more wrecks and no more deaths on the lakes in the future.”

Mariners’ Church was founded in 1842 as a place of prayer and reflection for sailors. It now is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery

HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
HOLLY, MI
CBS Detroit

Motor City Match winner opens Detroit's only quilting store

(CBS DETROIT) - A Motor City Match winner hopes to revive the art of quilting by opening Umi's Comfort, the only quilting store in the city of Detroit.Motor City Match is a collaboration between the city of Detroit, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC), the Economic Development Corporation of the City of Detroit (EDC) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help provide the funds to open new small-businesses in Detroit.Umi's Comfort, the latest Motor City Match grant recipient, is a black woman-owned small business bring quilting services and classes to the city. According to a press...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit

My favorite ad campaigns growing up in Detroit. You Gotta Have Art. Set to the tune of You Gotta Have Heart, which I believe was originally sung by George Clooney’s aunt Rosemary Clooney, this was the stuff of commercial break ear worms. If you don’t remember, it was a spot for the DIA and was insanely catchy. The hook was something like, “so why the heck are you still waiting, come down here now, if you’ve never loved art, we’re gonna show you howwwwww.” The first time I saw this commercial I was barely out of diapers and I have never forgotten it.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy