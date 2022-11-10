Read full article on original website
Diane Fernandez
4d ago
These criminals keep getting younger. Parents do you know where your kids are at and what they're doing ❓️❓️❓️
Mario Salazar
4d ago
The attendant risked his life over Takis and Hot Lime Cheetos. SMH
KSAT 12
Police: Man purposely ran over security guard outside Cowboy’s Dancehall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver intentionally hit and injured a security guard outside Cowboy’s Dancehall early Monday morning. According to a preliminary police report, the guard was trying to question the driver’s girlfriend at the time in connection with an assault on an employee at the bar.
KSAT 12
2 people wounded in drive-by shooting on NW Side; suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting that wounded two people on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of Babcock Road after receiving word of a shots fired. According to...
TX Woman Attacked By Boyfriend After Refusing to Shower with Him
28-ear-old Henry Marquis Ybarbo and his girlfriend had been together for four months and shared an apartment in San Antonio. Ybarbo had a lengthy criminal history including endangering a child, multiple drug violations, theft of a firearm, tampering with government records, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. HIS LIVING...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police arrest 3 teens, including 14-year-old driver, after vehicle chase
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police have arrested three teenagers, including a 14-year-old driver, following a vehicle chase and crash late Saturday night. Officers originally responded to a shooting call around 8:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lahn Road, but they say they arrived to find only shell casings in the street.
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man fatally shot, wife critically wounded while sitting in vehicle on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed while sitting inside a car with his wife outside a West Side home Sunday. The man was identified as 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s cause of death is still pending....
KSAT 12
Security guard at Cowboys Dancehall hit by truck while escorting woman from bar, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who allegedly struck a security guard with their truck and then drove off early Monday morning was arrested by San Antonio police, authorities say. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at Cowboys Dancehall in the 3030 block of Northeast Loop 410. According to police,...
Police: Burglary suspect shot by off-duty Border Patrol agent later dies
An off-duty Border Patrol agent shot and killed a burglary suspect after an exchange of gunfire, police said.
KSAT 12
1 man dead, 1 man critically wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is wounded following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Castle Guard Drive, not far from Midcrown Drive and Gibbs...
Three shootings across San Antonio leave two dead, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Three shootings ended with two people dead in San Antonio overnight, police say. The first shooting happened on the east side of San Antonio around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 4800 block of Castle Guard Drive. San Antonio Police say they received several calls for...
KSAT 12
13-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting on South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. At 3 p.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
Teen shot in the head by family member, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing clerk at West Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing an employee at a West Side convenience store. Felton Brady III, 23, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the incident on Oct. 13 at the store in the 7300 block of Marbach Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after he was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after police found him with several gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk near a Southside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 2:24 a.m. Police say they discovered a man in his mid...
KTSA
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning. It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road. Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a...
KSAT 12
SA child psychologist arrested again after visiting alleged victim’s school, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A disgraced San Antonio child psychologist initially arrested for indecency with a child by contact this summer was arrested again last week for violating a protective order related to his first arrest, Bexar County court records show. Timothy Kimball, 43, the president and CEO of Texas...
KSAT 12
Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of severely beating his 4-month-old son in 2018
SAN ANTONIO – One of two trials began for a San Antonio man charged with injury to a child and capital murder in separate cases. In 2018, Terrence Harper was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, after it was alleged he severely injured his 4-month-old son.
KSAT 12
Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
KSAT 12
Woodlawn Lake neighbors surprised by illegal gambling operation hiding in plain sight
SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors near Woodlawn Lake are shocked after Bexar County deputies raided a home that was the site of an illegal gambling operation. Alphonso Santos has lived in the 400 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue for nearly eight months and, for the first time, came home on Thursday night to find his street filled with police lights and patrol cars.
