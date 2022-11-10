Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
New PAC forms to push Republican Party further right
Some Michigan Republicans are forming a new political action committee with hopes of steering the party further to the right. Organizers say the Grand New Party PAC will counter traditional Republican fundraising organizations which aim to secure Republican majorities. “Often times it seems like this money is held over the...
michiganradio.org
Democrats poised to increase their majority on state board of education
Democrats are poised to expand their majority on the Michigan state Board of Education after last week’s elections. That party currently holds a 5-2 majority on the board. Voters chose two Democrats, incumbent Pamela Pugh and newcomer Mitchell Robinson, to fill two open seats. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also...
michiganradio.org
Wolf management plan on path to approval despite criticism from many factions
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is expected to finalize a Wolf Management Plan before the end of the year. The Natural Resources Commission sent it to DNR Director Dan Eichinger for his signature. The management plan includes maintaining habitat for wolves, methods of keeping wolves from killing livestock, and...
michiganradio.org
Michigan's overcrowded animal shelters appeal to the public to foster or adopt a pet
Animal shelters across the state are in an overcrowding crisis, according to Deborah Schutt, chair of the Michigan Pet Alliance. The Alliance represents animal welfare groups including shelters. Schutt said it's due to a perfect storm of issues related to the pandemic. She said people were less likely to take...
michiganradio.org
Lake Erie's toxic cyanobacterial bloom lasted an unusually long time this year
The toxic cyanobacterial bloom that’s become a yearly problem in Lake Erie’s western basin was relatively small this year. But the bloom has lasted an unusually long time. Usually, it starts to clear up toward the end of the summer. But this year, the bloom was still there well into the fall.
michiganradio.org
Firearm deer hunting season begins Tuesday
Hunters will take to Michigan’s woods this week for the start of firearm deer season. Firearm deer season is a tradition for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. But the tradition is undergoing a big change. In the past, the Department of Natural Resources has collected information on the hunt...
Comments / 0