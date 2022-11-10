ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student at Alabama high school accused of assaulting administrator on campus

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A student at B.C. Rain High School is accused of assaulting a school administrator on campus.

3 arrested in connection with shooting at Shades Mountain Baptist Church

According to Mobile police, officers were called to the school on Dauphin Island Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a student assaulting a school administrator.

Officers say 18-year-old Brandon Sampson resisted officers as they tried to arrest him. Sampson was booked on charges of assault and resisting arrest.

We have reached out to Mobile County Public Schools for comment.

WKRG News 5

School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

57-year-old man dead at Atmore Municipal Jail: SBI investigating

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, Nov. 13, a death was reported at the Atmore Municipal Jail. At the request of the Atmore Police Department, special agents with the SBI launched an investigation into the death. Special agents identified Thomas Marvin Lord, 57, of […]
ATMORE, AL
Atmore Advance

ASBI investigating death in Atmore Municipal Jail

UPDATE: ASBI officials release identity of dead person. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation in reference to an in-custody death in the Atmore Municipal Jail, according to officials. Atmore Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said on Nov. 13, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Officers help man after hearing gunshot in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident around the downtown entertainment district Saturday night. MPD said officers heard a gunshot Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. That’s near Bienville Square at a normally busy time for that […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police flagged down by man suffering from gunshot wound

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in Mobile's entertainment district Saturday night. It happened around 10:30p .m. in the 200 block of Dauphin Street near Bienville Square. Police in the area heard a gunshot and were flagged down by a man who'd been...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey awards grants for electric vehicle chargers across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — More electric vehicle chargers will be popping up all over the state as more than $2.45 million in grant funding from the governor is distributed to cities. The Montgomery Regional Airport is one of those locations. It’s getting $250,000 to install a three-bay charging station. Seventeen other locations will also be […]
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022. The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state. In Mobile, the failing schools include:. Ben C....
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested on domestic violence charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday on multiple domestic violence charges. According to Mobile police, 26-year-old Cedric Lynch Jr. and his girlfriend got into a fight and it turned physical. Lynch struck his girlfriend multiple times, authorities said. Lynch is facing...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. jury finds man guilty of rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Jury found a man guilty of first-degree rape Wednesday afternoon following a two-day trial, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County DA. Tyler Frame, was found guilty on Nov. 9 and will be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2023 by Judge Clark Stankoski. The state said […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for alleged rapist in the Cottage Hill Road area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Thursday. According to officers, a woman showed up at Spring Hill Medical Center around noon Thursday after she had been sexually assaulted. The assault occurred in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road, near […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire on St. Stephens Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire in the 24-hundred block of St. Stephens Road. They got the call shortly before 10 p.m. A total of 6 engines responded on scene. When we arrived heavy smoke was still coming from the front of the home. No...
MOBILE, AL
