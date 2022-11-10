ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A are warning customers about a lettuce shortage that could impact their orders

By Mary Meisenzahl
  • Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A are both displaying warnings in their apps about potential lettuce shortages.
  • Panera also confirmed an industrywide shortage that it is working to minimize.
  • Diseases in the major lettuce-growing region of the US reduced this year's crop and drove up prices.

Fast-food chains are facing a lettuce shortage and inflated prices, and customers are starting to feel the impact.

Taco Bell's mobile app displays a banner that says "National Lettuce Shortage" in bold lettering, warning customers that "Due to an industry shortage, we may be out of this ingredient at your local restaurant."

The message was posted out of "an abundance of caution," a Taco Bell spokesperson told Insider. As of November 10, restaurants are receiving scheduled lettuce shipments, the company said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBbBa_0j6Nvm7J00

Taco Bell

Chick-fil-A has a similar message for customers under the headline "Lettuce Supply Chain Challenges," saying that "some menu items may be unavailable or prepared differently."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HC4eF_0j6Nvm7J00

Chick-fil-A

A Panera spokesperson said that the chain is "remaining flexible" with recipes and working with suppliers to meet its lettuce needs. Meantime, Subway said lettuce might be "temporarily unavailable" at its restaurants.

Chipotle is not currently having lettuce supply issues, the company said.

The shortages are part of a larger problem across the industry. Both romaine and iceberg lettuce are in short supply, and prices are high when restaurants can buy the vegetables. The average price of a box of iceberg lettuce was $67 at the end of October, compared with $14 during the same period in 2019, Restaurant Business Online reported, a nearly 400% price increase over three years.

High lettuce prices are the result of a diminished supply that can't meet the large demand. Earlier in the pandemic, lockdowns and other measures changed demands on the food supply, and some farmers reorganized farmland to use less space for lettuce, leading to less overall product.

Then, diseases hit the remaining lettuce stock in California's Salinas Valley, which grows about 70% of US lettuce. The impatiens necrotic spot virus (INSV) is spread by insects, and caused massive damage to this year's crop, AgAlert reported. Some growers are reportedly seeing yield losses as high as 80%.

Experts expect the shortage to become less severe later in November and December , or possibly as late as January, as lettuce from southern California and Arizona, which has been less impacted by disease, becomes available.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 197

Lisa Barney
3d ago

well if taco bell would use more meat and cheese and not 2 handfuls of lettuce they wouldn't go through so much

Reply(25)
145
Michelle Maes
3d ago

we should all be worried...Our crops across the globe has failed and we have significant shortages. Floods, drought, and no fertilizer! We are going to see famine here across the US like we have NEVER SEEN!! The spraying of our sky's are the main reason why...it needs to stop and Now!!

Reply(10)
46
Joanne Ellis
3d ago

corporate GREED ,sure is getting old, say there is a shortage, jack up the price...PROFIT line sure doesn't suggest a SHORTAGE!

Reply(1)
20
