New York City, NY

The Repository

Letter to the editor: 'Blue Bloods' displays fundamental principles

The new episode of "Blue Bloods" was one that I will never forget. Each week, we can watch an example of American life values. There is a toxin invading our country. Many who critique every aspect in our democracy as a nation. We need to stand solid in our fundamental principles as a nation, as a family. Working together in support for each member. Each one of us is different, like a piece in a puzzle, held...
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

