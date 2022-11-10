ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Valley, TX

Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police

By Jesse Mendez
 4 days ago

PALM VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault.

Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault.

A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August 17, 2022. The incident occurred on the 1100 block of Palm Valley Drive East, according to police.

Police also said Zanca has active warrants and was given the opportunity to turn himself in and has not.

Palm Valley Police are asking the public if anyone knows the whereabouts of Zanca, to contact them at 956-873-1500.

