San Antonio woman in business to put your best face forward
Loving the skin you're in is Ginger Gold's top priority. Fox News Midday along with our partners, TAAN-TV, The African American TV Network are spotlighting Gold's company, Ginger Gold Beauty. Gold has several events lined up, including basic beauty classes, and one on one makeup tutorials. For more information, click...
Dial 211 if you need your free meal delivered from Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO - United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County's 211 helplines is now accepting calls to arrange home deliveries for free meals for the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner for homebound or physically impaired individuals. It's the 43rd annual event and a total of 3,200 meals will be delivered....
Help us collect 1 million pounds of food for families in need
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food 4SA is in full swing and we're hoping you can help us collect 1 million pounds of food. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at H-E-B and Security Service locations. You can also make a monetary donation,...
SAMMinistries’ annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, featuring one-of-a-kind arts
SAN ANTONIO - The 22nd annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser held by SAMMinistries raised money to combat homelessness. it's the first time since 2020 the fundraiser was held in person because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As you can see, there were one-of-a-kind works of art created by locals, along with a...
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
Over $22 million from Uvalde Together We Rise Fund to be dispersed Monday
UVALDE, Texas - Six months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, funds are set to be distributed to help those still dealing with the pain of that fateful day back in May. The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund...
P!NK is coming to San Antonio for her new 2023 concert tour!
SAN ANTONIO – P!NK fans get ready because she is coming to San Antonio next September as part of her 2023 concert tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer announced her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour which will kick off on July 24 in Toronto. Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado,...
Coronado Village Garden - growing more than plants
CONVERSE, Texas - A garden is where things that are thoughtfully tended grow and flourish. Coronado Village Elementary has not only created a garden, but they have also become one. The CVE garden was imagined first by Rachal Ramirez, a teacher new to CVE, who loves gardening and noticed that...
CPS Energy transformer shortage delays housing projects
Supply chain shortages are affecting the housing market, "with everything there's a lot of delays, whether it's labor or lumber or any of the other materials," says San Antonio Realtor MarkAnthony Ball. Ball recently helped a family close on a home, but it took over six months just to get...
Why your heating bill could be higher this winter
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Joyce Garcia has found different ways to heat her northwest side home for 30 years. "I just have a little wall heater that the city put in about five to seven years ago and I have an electric heater in the bathroom for mornings only," says Garcia.
Residents cry foul on fairness, while Perry stays on council but takes leave
SAN ANTONIO - To a standing ovation, San Antonio's district 10 councilman Clayton Perry walked into the council chambers for his potential reckoning Monday afternoon. But, instead of reprimand, he was met with overwhelming support. “For citizens in district 10, there is one bright spot: Councilman Perry’s offense was one...
Local nonprofit, Footbridge Foundation, raises funds for vulnerable pets
SAN ANTONIO – A large group of people made it out to a local restaurant for some great drinks, all to help local pets!. Casa Hernán Cantina was the spot for the Inaugural Off-the-Leash event where supporters of the local non-profit Footbridge Foundation made botanas to raise funds for San Antonio’s most vulnerable cats and dogs.
Doctor gives tips to parents as RSV cases increase
SAN ANTONIO - The cold weather has moved in, bringing the flu season with it but also this year, doctors say the number of RSV cases is especially high. And it's cause for concern for parents to make sure they know the signs of RSC and how to best handle it if their little ones catch it.
Protestors will gather at City Hall this weekend two months after the death of Mahsa Amini
SAN ANTONIO - Reaction coming in following nationwide protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini two months ago. The 22-year-old woman was detained by morality police for allegedly violating strict dress code rules. CNN reported that Iranian authorities are brutally cracking down on protesters, including an Iranian...
Police needs your help looking for missing endangered man
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
Off-duty Von Ormy Police officer hit by alleged drunk driver outside Cowboys Dance Hall
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Von Ormy Police officer is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday outside Cowboys Dance Hall off Northeast Loop 410 near Interstate 35. Police said the accident started when a woman was asked to leave...
City Council issues vote of no confidence following Clayton Perry's arrest
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council members have voted to censure and vote of no confidence to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. He is now on leave of absence. “The main motion has been amended to remove the language related to remorse and resignation, but now it includes the temporary vacancy process and retains the no confidence,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
Trial continues for man accused of severely injuring 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his 4-month-old son. Terrence Wayne Harper is charged with injury to a child. In July 2018, Harper's son, Trace, suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to an affidavit, he told...
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
Firefighters battle house fire on Northwest side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are battling a house fire on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue at around 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found a lot of heavy smoke and fire coming from the property. They had to go into a defensive mode to put out the fire.
