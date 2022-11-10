Read full article on original website
Related
102 Distribution Boards Jordanian Indie Music Doc ‘Independent Scene’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Italy’s 102 Distribution (“A School In Cerro Hueso”) has boarded Egyptian filmmaker Shaimaa Elgawady’s debut feature-length documentary “Independent Scene.” It joins first-time producer and the film’s cinematographer, Amr Nazeer, as a production partner and will handle global distribution of the project. The pickup comes as 102 Distribution is preparing to premiering Carlos Kaiser Eichelmann’s redemption drama “Red Shoes” in main competition at Marrakech after a successful run in Venice’s Horizons Extra strand. Billed as a depth-laden peek into Jordan’s independent music scene, the narrative follows “four talented artists who helped create a unique sound that began to quietly simmer before finally invading...
Children’s and teens roundup – the best new chapter books
Blockbuster authors Cressida Cowell and Robin Stevens introduce new series, while SF Said returns with a tremendous counterfactual thriller. It’s blockbuster season. Cressida Cowell, author of two successful series, returns with a new franchise that shares magical DNA with its immediate predecessor, The Wizards of Once. Starring two warring sets of step-siblings, Which Way to Anywhere (Hachette, £12.99 hardback) finds a family repressing its witchy past, the better to hide from interdimensional beings trying to regain a stolen map of their interlocking worlds.
Comments / 0