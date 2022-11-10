Blockbuster authors Cressida Cowell and Robin Stevens introduce new series, while SF Said returns with a tremendous counterfactual thriller. It’s blockbuster season. Cressida Cowell, author of two successful series, returns with a new franchise that shares magical DNA with its immediate predecessor, The Wizards of Once. Starring two warring sets of step-siblings, Which Way to Anywhere (Hachette, £12.99 hardback) finds a family repressing its witchy past, the better to hide from interdimensional beings trying to regain a stolen map of their interlocking worlds.

